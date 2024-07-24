Madden 25 Ratings Reveal Announced!

With the release of College Football 25 done and dusted, EA Sports has now turned its focus to Madden 25.

After releasing some gameplay information, and announcing some new features, it's now time to reveal the Madden 25 player ratings.

This is always something fans are very excited about, as they want to know who is in the 99 Club, who are the best players in each position, and the ratings of their favorite players.

Madden 25 Ratings Reveal

Similar to what happened last year, the Madden 25 ratings will be revealed throughout one week.

From 29 July to 3 August, all of the Madden 25 ratings will be announced on ESPN, more specifically, on four of the most popular programs in the network, which are Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, and NFL Live.

Not only will the ratings be revealed in these historic programs, but fans will also have the chance to see beloved analysts, and even former NFL greats, such as Stephen A Smith, Shannon Sharpe, Mike Greenberg, Scott Van Pelt, Mina Kimes, and many others, discuss them.

So fans can expect some heated debates, intriguing discussions, and hot takes when the Madden 25 ratings are revealed. These are some of the best experts in their field, so it will certainly be entertaining to see them react to the ratings.

If you want to know the new members of the Madden 25 99 Club, the best QB in the game, or the fastest wide receiver, then you just need to tune into these programs, from 29 July to 3 August.

