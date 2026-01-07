EA dropped the combined Week 16-17 ratings update for Madden NFL 26 just a few days ago, and the biggest story isn't about headline-making superstars; rather, it's about a rookie who's been turning heads all season.

Drake Maye jumped five overall points to reach 94 OVR, which makes him one of the highest-rated young quarterbacks in the game. Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey climbed three points back to 96 OVR, and while I still have some lingering doubts because of his injury, he is the focal point of San Francisco's offense.

With playoff positioning on the line going into Week 18, these rating changes reflect which players are heating up at exactly the right time.

Drake Maye Is a Breakout Superstar

Credit: EA

The Patriots' newest quarterback earned the biggest boost in this update, jumping from 89 to 94 OVR, a massive five-point increase that puts the rookie right in the elite category. Now, it may be biased, but every Patriots quarterback since Tom Brady left has faced impossible comparisons, and some have crumbled under the pressure. Personally, I think Drake is just built differently.

The former number 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft has been dipping his toes into the MVP conversation, and for good reason. Drake Maye has a record of 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and a QB rating of 77.2, which is first among all quarterbacks this season.

If you're into Franchise Mode, this changes a lot of things. You're no longer working with a project quarterback who's a potential trade piece. You now have a legitimate 94-rated QB who can compete right now.

Christian McCaffrey Climbs Back

Credit: EA

McCaffrey earned a three-point bump to reach 96 overall, and it proves that perseverance often prevails. The 49ers running back has been saddled with a minor calf injury at the start of the season and a back injury for the past month.

That wouldn't matter for the former Madden cover athlete, though, as he recently added six catches for 34 yards, earning a total of 924 receiving yards for the year, and he's only now 76 yards short of his second season with 1,000+ rushing yards and 1,000+ receiving yards.

He is one of only three players in NFL history to accomplish the feat once, along with former 49ers running back Roger Craig and HOF Marshall Faulk.

If you're playing as the 49ers, CMC has always been a good HB, but at 96 overall, he's gearing up for a seat at the 99 Club, and right now, he's a matchup nightmare that's capable of breaking tackles, catching passes out of the backfield, and hitting the open for big gains. Run a zone with CMC and get out of the way.

Derwin James Jr. Gets Only a Point

Credit: EA

Derwin James Jr. earned only a point to get his overall to 93 in the latest Madden NFL 26 player rankings, and honestly, that might not be enough since he's one of the best safeties in the NFL today. The former Florida State alumnus has been dominant this season with career highs in sacks and tackles. He also ranks 5th among the best safeties in terms of coverage.

At 93 overall in Madden NFL 26, Derwin James is one of the most versatile defensive pieces that you can have. You can drop him into coverage, and he can even operate in the front as an overhang defender. He's a freight train for RBs to block in pass protection, and a good piece to have in your My Ultimate Team.

Philip Rivers and a Hollywood Ending

Credit: EA

Philip Rivers has the best comeback story that we can all dream of, one we only see in the movies. The 44-year-old quarterback is a retired high school football coach in Alabama who's here for one last ride with the Colts.

After Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in week 14, the Colts were on the lookout for an immediate replacement. Here comes Philip Rivers, whom they signed to the practice squad on December 10th, and then activated him just three days later.

For context, Rivers spent the last few years building St. Michael Catholic High School into a state powerhouse in Alabama. His team went 25-3 over the past two seasons, led by his son Gunner Rivers, who's also an up-and-coming QB prospect. Fast forward to today, and in his three starts, Rivers threw for 544 yards, 4 TDs, and 3 interceptions.

No one's really expecting MVP numbers from a 44-year vet, and Rivers is, after all, only a 76 OVR QB. But for what we can basically label a "grandpa" playing the most competitive sport on Earth, that is an out-of-this-world impressive achievement, even if the Colts missed the playoffs.

And there you have it! These are the most notable players in Madden NFL 26's Week 16-17 update. Drake Maye is the real deal, CMC is clawing its way to the 99 Club, and Philip Rivers gave us a farewell run that's worth being a Netflix special. With all that said, as the competition in the NFL heats up, so do our beloved players and teams in Madden NFL 26.

