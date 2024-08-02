Madden 25 Best Linebackers Will Generate Controversy

At last, the final day of the Madden 25 ratings week is here. After revealing the wide receivers, safeties, running backs, defensive linemen, offensive linemen, cornerbacks, and tight ends ratings, Madden has finally announced the linebacker ratings.

These ratings are certain to generate some discussion in the community, which isn't something abnormal, as fans value different things in players, which ultimately impacts how they evaluate them.

Without further ado, let's see who are the ten best linebackers in Madden 25.

Fred Warner (97 OVR)

When it comes to linebackers, there is none better than Fred Warner, and that's why the 49ers star maintains their place on the throne in Madden 25.

Warner is great against the run and the pass, being incredibly quick at understanding what type of play the opposing team is going for, which gives them an advantage over their opponents.

In the 2023 season, Warner helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl final, recording 132 tackles, 11 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and four interceptions, in the process.

Roquan Smith (95 OVR)

Coming in at a close second place, we have Roquan Smith, from the Baltimore Ravens.

Smith was one of the biggest responsible for the success of the Raven's defense, recording 158 tackles, eight passes defended, one forced fumble, and one interception.

They are incredibly fast, agile, and similar to Warner, they excel against both the run and passing game. So a 95 OVR for Smith in Madden 25 seems appropriate.

Demario Davis (92 OVR)

Closing out the top three, we have the New Orleans Saints star linebacker, Demario Davis. Davis is coming off a fantastic 2023 season, where they recorded 121 tackles, four passes defended, and one forced fumble.

The veteran linebacker continues to prove he belongs among the elite, as their 2023 numbers and second Pro Bowl selection demonstrate.

Lavonte David (90 OVR)

In fourth place, we have Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran star linebacker, Lavonte David, who similar to Davis, is also coming off a spectacular season.

David has been one of the best NFL linebackers for a long time, and in the 2023 season, they had 134 tackles, with 17 of those being for a loss, five passes defended, and one forced fumble.

It seems that similar to Davis, David has no intention of leaving the elite linebacker group anytime soon.

C.J. Mosley (90 OVR)

Closing out the top five we have New York Jets linebacker, C.J. Mosley.

Mosley had a good 2023 season, with the veteran NFL linebacker recording 152 tackles, five of those for a loss, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

In Madden 25, Mosley is quite fast, has great tackling, and is decent in both man and zone coverage.

Foyesade Oluokun (89 OVR)

In sixth place, we have Foyesade Oluokun, the star linebacker of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Oluokun numbers in the 2023 season were slightly lower when compared to their 2021 and 202 seasons, but they were still very good.

Oluokun recorded 173 tackles, eight of those being for a loss, had six passes defended, one forced fumble, and one interception, which resulted in a returned touchdown.

Dre Greenlaw (87 OVR)

The 49er's rising star, Dre Greenlaw, occupies the seventh place on this list.

Greenlaw had a fantastic 2023 season, recording 120 tackles, five of those for a loss, four passes defended, and helped the 49ers make it to another Super Bowl.

So, Greenlaw's seventh place in this list is more than deserved.

Matt Milano (87 OVR)

The Buffalo Bills linebacker, Matt Milano, occupies the eighth place in this list.

Milan 2023 season is on they want to forget as fast as possible, as a broken leg made them miss most of the season. Despite that, Milano had solid numbers in the 2022 and 2021 seasons, which justifies their eighth place in the list.

Bobby Wagner (87 OVR)

In ninth place, we have veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, who signed for the Washington Commanders in this year's free agency.

Wagner already had a Hall of Fame career, but their 2023 season performance reinforced that, with Wagner recording an incredible 183 tackles, 11 of those for a loss, three passes defended, and one fumble recovered.

Some might argue that Wagner deserved a higher place in the list, and that's certainly a discussion worth having.

Bobby Okereke (86 OVR)

Closing out the top ten, we have Bobby Okereke, from the New York Giants, who possesses some good attributes across the board in Madden 25.

Okereke had a solid 2023 season, with 149 tackles, 11 of those for a loss, 10 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Because of that, it's not a surprise to see them in the top ten.

What do you think of the Madden 25 linebackers rankings, and which players or places would you change? Let us know in the comments below.

