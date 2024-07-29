Madden 25 ratings reveal week has started, and there was no better way to start than to reveal the best wide receivers in the game.

Wide receivers are the biggest offensive threats in the game, with the best of the best being incredibly fast, creating separation from defenders with ease, and making some spectacular catches.

So let's find out who are the ten best wide receivers in Madden 25.

Best Wide Receivers in Madden 25

As mentioned above, these players are the best offensive weapons you can have in Madden 25 and are a nightmare to guard for defenders.

Some are incredibly fast, others are great a running short or medium routes, most are good at creating separation from defenders, and the best of the best can do all of it at an elite level.

Tyreek Hill (99 OVR)

Tyreek Hill has finally been inducted into the Madden 99 Club, with the cheetah becoming the first player in Miami Dolphins history to do so. Hill had a great 2023 season, with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Credit: Madden 25

Hill has been considered one of the best NFL wide receivers for a long time, and a 99 OVR seems appropriate.

Justin Jefferson (98 OVR)

Justin Jefferson is no longer part of the Madden 99 Club, and the Viking star also lost the wide receiver throne and is now the second-best wide receiver in the game.

Despite missing seven games of the 2023 season because of a hamstring injury, the Vikings' superstar wide receiver still managed to have 1074 yards, becoming only the third wide receiver to do so in 10 games. He also had 5 touchdowns.

Jefferson is regarded by many as the best wide receiver in the NFL, and the record-breaking four-year $140 million contract extension he signed this off-season with the Vikings proves just that.

CeeDee Lamb (98 OVR)

CeeDee Lamb's 2023 season was nothing short of impressive, as the Dallas Coybows wide receiver had an incredible 1749 yards, and scored seven touchdowns. Furthermore, he also made his third Pro Bowl.

Despite the Cowboy's season ending in disappointment, Lamb proved he is among the best wide receivers in the game, and a player the Cowboy's can build around.

A.J Brown (95 OVR)

A big part of why the Eagles reached the Super Bowl was A.J. Brown's stellar performance throughout the season. Brown had an impressive 1456 yards, seven touchdowns, and 106 receptions.

Brown went from a 91 OVR in Madden 24, and not even making the top ten list, to being the fourth-best wide receiver in Madden 25. If he manages to keep up this level in the 2024 season, then we might see him break into the top three.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (95 OVR)

Amon-Ra St. Brown played a huge part in the Detroit Lions Cinderella story, helping the Lions win their first playoff game in 32 years!

Brown had 1515 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 119 receptions, being in the top five in these three categories. He was Jared Goff's favorite target and for a very good reason.

In Madden 25, Brown has a spectacular 90 speed, 91 agility, 91 jump, and 93 stamina.

Davante Adams (94 OVR)

Davante Adams has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for a long time, so it's no surprise to see the Raiders star on this list.

The Raiders season was everything but calm, but amid the storm, Adams was still able to perform, having 1144 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 103 receptions. Adams is still an elite wide receiver, so a sixth place on this list seems appropriate.

Ja'Marr Chase (93 OVR)

Just like the Raiders, the Bengals also had a tough season, with star quarterback Joe Burrow being injured for most of the season.

Despite that, Ja'Marr Chase was still able to put up some good numbers, with 1216 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 100 receptions. That earned him the seventh position in this list.

Chase has some great attributes in Madden 25, with a spectacular 98 jump, and 94 speed.

Stefon Diggs (92 OVR)

Stefon Diggs had a huge drop in the wide receiver rankings, as the Houston Texans player, went from a 96 OVR and fourth place in Madden 24 to a 92 OVR and eighth place in Madden 25.

Diggs didn't have the best 2023 season, but his numbers also weren't awful, as he had 1183 yards, eighth touchdowns, and 107 receptions. His 95 stamina, 92 agility, and 92 speed, still make him a huge threat in Madden 25.

Brandon Aiyuk (91 OVR)

Brandon Aiyuk's 2023 season numbers aren't that impressive, especially compared to the other players in this list, which left many fans wondering if the 49ers wide receiver even deserved to be in the top 10.

However, we have to acknowledge that despite being targeted way fewer times than his peers, only having 75 receptions, Aiyuk still had an impressive 1342 yards, and 7 touchdowns.

He made his impact felt while being targeted way fewer times, and when the 49ers needed him he answered the call. So a 91 OVR in Madden 25 seems fair.

Mike Evans (91 OVR)

Last but certainly not least, we have Mike Evans, who closes out the top ten. Evans's numbers in the 2023 season are phenomenal, as despite only having 79 receptions, he had 1255 yards, and a league-leading 13 touchdowns.

There is a case to be made that Evans's rating should be higher, but Madden always takes into consideration the stats of the last three years to make these rankings, and that´s most likely why we don't see Evans higher in the list.

What do you think of the Madden 25 wide receiver rankings, and which players or places would you change? Let us know in the comments below.

Will Madden 25 be on PS4? | Everything You Need to Know About the Madden 25 Editions | Madden 25 Reveal Trailer is Here and Gives Fans First Look at the Game! | Madden 25 Gameplay Improvements Sound Like Smoke & Mirrors