As tradition demands, with the arrival of a new Season also comes a new Madden 24 title update. This title update introduces plenty of X-Factors and also addresses some gameplay problems.

The Title Update 5 went live at the same time Season 3 of MUT did. However, this title update doesn't focus only on MUT, as it also addresses the bugs and errors of the Franchise and Superstar mode

So, let's find out the biggest changes that Title Update 5 brought to Madden 24.

A ton of new X-Factors

The Madden 24 Title Update 5 introduced a plethora of new X-Factors, with players receiving new X-Factors and added abilities. Unfortunately, the new abilities added to Madden 24 won't be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Some players received their first X-Factor, while others saw their X-Factor removed. Others were also demoted from the Superstar player status. One of the players who saw his X-Factor removed was Joe Burrow, and it's safe to say the community isn't happy about it.

However, other players added more X-Factors and abilities to their collection, such as Sauce Gardner, becoming even stronger. We also have players ascending to the Superstar status, because of the great performances they had this season, so far.

But these weren't the only changes introduced, as some significant gameplay changes were also added.

Blocking changes and bug fixes

The blocking feature was the one that received the most changes, mostly bug fixes. Bugs such as tacklers targeting the wrong player, defensive linemen getting stuck in some blocking animations, or players running into each other in the RPO Pin Alert Bubble were fixed.

This update also increased the "interception catch-chance", making it easier for defenders to intercept the ball. The change is receiving mixed reactions from the community, with some players praising it, while others saying it's an unnecessary change.

If you want to take a look at all the changes this title update is introducing, you can check them out here. For more guides and all the latest news about Madden 24, check out Realsport101.