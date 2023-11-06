Madden 24 TOTW 9: Predictions & release time

Another NFL Sunday is done and dusted, and Madden players are already eyeing up who will be getting Madden 24 TOTW 9 cards. This week's biggest performances will be rewarded with some epic cards.

As the ceiling has now moved to 91 OVR, this should be the best Team of the Week program so far. But who could feature in it? Let's find out!

TOTW 9 predictions

Texans rookie QB CJ Stroud was the star performer this week and seems to be in line for the best card. He racked up 470 yards and five touchdowns in a shootout win over Tampa Bay. Three of his receivers went over 100 yards, with WR Noah Brown picking up 153 yards and a touchdown. We could even get a low OVR kicker card for Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale who successfully kicked a field goal in this game!

click to enlarge

Elsewhere on offense Falcons TE Jonnu Smith had himself 100 yards and a touchdown on just five receptions. Bengals QB Joe Burrow continued his mid-season renaissance with 348 yards and two touchdowns in a vital win over the Bills.

The Ravens were also dominant against Seattle, with RB Keaton Mitchell getting 138 yards and the whole team managing 298 on the ground. We could get an offensive line upgrade here too.

Defensively, Colts CB Kenny Moore II is a shoo-in for the biggest card after he got a pair of pick-sixes against the Panthers. Saints CB Paulson Adebo also had two interceptions on Sunday, while Patriots LB Ja'Whaun Bentley had 13 tackles and two sacks.

Madden 24 TOTW 9 release time

As ever, TOTW is set to arrive in Madden 24 at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm GMT on Wednesday 8 November.

The full program will be revealed on Good Morning Madden at 10:30am ET/3:30pm GMT that day, and we will update this post with the every card so be sure to bookmark it!