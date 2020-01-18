Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Carolina Panthers cards to buy in MUT – Luke Kuechly, Christian McCaffrey, Brian Burns & more

Despite not making the NFL Playoffs, the Carolina Panthers have been a very big part of the news cycle as we have begun 2020.

The 2020 Panthers are going to be a fascinating team to watch develop. They have a new head coach in Matt Rhule, who lured LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady away from the National Champions to be his new offensive coordinator.

They also have Cam Newton returning fully healthy after taking much of the year off. They do, however, have to build their defense around someone other than Luke Kuechly, who surprisingly announced his retirement at just 28-years-old.

Even though they didn’t make the playoffs, their historic and recent success means they have a number of great players on Madden to build your Ultimate Team.

You need five Panthers players to activate their chemistry, but who are the best to start it all?

Luke Kuechly (96 OVR)

Program: Team of the Year

Position: MLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 393k / PS4 – 389k / PC – 437k

Kuechly will go down as one of the best linebackers to ever play in the NFL. He may have only played eight years, but made seven Pro Bowls, had five All-Pro selections, won Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year. He rightfully made TOTY this year, too.

As you may have guessed, then, this card is immense. With 97 play rec, 96 pursuit, 88 block shedding and speed he’ll beat any player to the ball. Once there his 95 tackling and 93 hit power is crazy. Add 82 zone coverage and he is the total package.

Jordan Gross (94 OVR)

Program: Legends

Position: LT

Auction House Value: Xbox – 288k / PS4 – 275k / PC – 239k

Gross was a legend from the moment he arrived in Carolina. He started as a RT in his rookie year, anchoring a team that made the Super Bowl and playing every offensive snap. He later switched to LT and was one of the NFL’s best until he retired in 2014. He is now in the Panthers’ Hall of Honor.

If you want a pass protector then this is your guy. His 94 pass block is crazy good and lets him deal with all sorts of pass rushers. He also has 91 run blocking so won’t let your team down in that phase of the game, either.

Christian McCaffrey (94 OVR)

Program: Zero Chill

Position: HB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 251k / PS4 – 255k / PC – 239k

McCaffrey was one of the three best offensive players in the NFL this season, so it should be no surprise he has one of the best HB cards in MUT. He finished the season with 2,392 yards from scrimmage, third all-time, with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving, and over 100 receptions.

He is everything you want in a running back and this card reflects that. If his 91 speed, 96 agility, 93 juke move, 91 elusiveness and 91 spin move isn’t enough to get your attention, his 84 catching and 85 short route running makes him a better receiver than many WR cards.

Brian Burns (93 OVR)

Program: Ghosts of Madden – Future

Position: LOLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 190k / PS4 – 197k / PC – 198k

Burns was exactly what the Panthers hoped he would be in his rookie season. His seven and a half sacks may not seem like a huge number, but he was productive and a key part of the Panthers’ pass rush rotation.

If you need a speed rusher or rangy run stuffer he can be your guy. His 88 speed off the edge is a game changer, add it to 96 pursuit, 91 play rec and 91 finesse moves he is a nightmare on the edge of your defense.

Donte Jackson (92 OVR)

Program: Blitz

Position: CB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 301k / PS4 – 329k / PC – 350k

Jackson came in as a rookie in 2018 and was thrust straight into the starting lineup. This year he was expected to be comfortable on an island with the game’s best receivers and he struggled somewhat. Nevertheless, his physical tools and seven interceptions in two years make him a very promising player.

With the speed of many receivers available so high, fast cornerbacks are a game changer. Well, Jackson is one of the fastest with 94 speed. Add that to his 91 man coverage and he can stay with most of the best receivers in MUT.

Player Overall Position Program Auction House Value (Xbox/PS4) Luke Kuechly 96 MLB TOTY 391k Jordan Gross 94 LT Legends 279k Christian McCaffrey 94 HB Zero Chill 253k Brian Burns 93 LOLB Ghosts of Madden – Future 194k Donte Jackson 92 CB Blitz 315k Julius Peppers 92 LE MUT 10 307k Cam Newton 92 QB Most Feared 131k Gerald McCoy 91 DT TOTW 89.8k Eric Reid 91 SS Football Outsiders 104k Mario Addison 91 RE Heavyweights 87.1k Greg Olsen 91 TE MUT Heroes 99k Luke Kuechly 90 MLB MUT Superstars 305k Joey Slye 90 K Football Outsiders 83.8k Christian McCaffrey 90 HB Signature Series 351k Matt Paradis 90 C Football Outsiders 74.8k

