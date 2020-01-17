Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Jacksonville Jaguars cards to buy in MUT – Calais Campbell, John Henderson, & more

A relatively new franchise, the Jaguars were formed in 1995 and have only been to the playoffs 7 times. They have had a tough decade and don’t have the historic legends of some of the other franchises.

That said, they have some great talent on their current roster and are bringing through some young talent too.

Which of the Jags will be the ones you need to give your MUT a boost?

Calais Campbell (96 OVR)

Program: Team of the Year

Position: RT

Auction House Value: Xbox – 374k / PS4 – 376k / PC – Unknown

The 33-year-old vet has been one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL for many years. He continued to be dominant this year with 37 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

92 power moves and 89 finesse moves are a powerful combination. 93 strength is a great enabler for these pass-rushing moves. 96 block shed will get off the line well, and 95 tackle wraps up the ball carrier. As you would expect from a Team of the Year card, this is a great player.

Logan Cooke (93 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: QB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 145k / PS4 – 145k / PC – 161k

With 62 punts in the 20 in his first couple of years, Cooke is already considered one of the best young punters in the league.

READ MORE: The best Cleveland Browns cards to use in Madden Ultimate Team

95 kick power and 86 kick accuracy are all that matters for this card. The power is clearly very strong and useful for long punts. Accuracy could be a bit better but it’s still usable.

John Henderson (92 OVR)

Program: Ghosts of Madden – Past

Position: WR

Auction House Value: Xbox – 145k / PS4 – 149k / PC – 130k

A 1st round pick in 2002, “Big John” was infamous for his aggressive warm-up routines. But they clearly worked and dominated at stuffing the run with a 6ft7, 335lb frame.

93 strength with 89 power moves is crucial to playing DT in a 3-4 scheme. 91 block shed and 89 tackle support getting to the ball carrier and filling up the middle of the OL.

AJ Bouye (92 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: K

Auction House Value: Xbox – Unknown / PS4 – Unknown / PC – Unknown

AJ Bouye impressed originally with the Texans, but he moved to the Jags in 2018 and made the Pro Bowl that year on the back of a career-best six interceptions. He has struggled to replicate that form since but is still a good CB.

READ MORE: The best New York Jets cards to use in Madden Ultimate Team

89 man and zone cover split him equally across coverages, but 91 press will help in the slot. 93 acceleration is also valuable with 90 agility. 88 speed is a little lower than his elite peers.

Josh Allen (91 OVR)

Program: Legends

Position: RE

Auction House Value: Xbox – 92.1k / PS4 – 91.6k / PC – 125k

The 7th overall pick in this year’s draft, Allen has delivered a decent Rookie year. 10.5 sacks have him at 14th in the league, with 2 forced fumbles as a result.

At 262lbs he is more of an OLB in 3-4 than a RE, 86 finesse moves would line up with that. 85 speed and 87 acceleration alongside 90 pursuit and 89 hit power will get tackles, sacks, and fumbles. These are decent numbers without being an elite card – hence being available for around 100k.

All the best Jacksonville Jaguars MUT cards

PLAYER OVR POSITION PROGRAM AH Value (Xbox/PS4) Calais Campbell 96 LE TOTY 374k Logan Cooke 93 P Football Outsiders 145k John Henderson 92 DT Legends 145k AJ Bouye 92 CB Harvest Josh Allen 91 LE Blitz 92.1k Telvin Smith 91 ROLB Signature Series 343k Jalen Ramsey 91 CB MUT Heroes 111k Marcedes Lewis 90 TE Flashbacks 88.9k Brandon Linder 89 C Ultimate Kickoff 99.1k Leonard Fournette 89 HB Gauntlet I Allen Robinson 89 WR Flashbacks 53.1k Gardner Minshew II 89 QB TOTW 44.5k

READ MORE: Madden 20 Ultimate Team TOTY Predictions

The NFL Playoffs are here. We have seen several upsets during Wildcard weekend, as the Houston Texans were the only home team to advance to the Divisional round and that was only thanks to a frantic comeback and some overtime heroics.

With the New England Patriots sent packing by the Tennessee Titans we will see a new Super Bowl champion in February.

To celebrate the playoffs Madden Ultimate Team have dropped a new program of cards: NFL Playoffs.

The top end of this set will be starters in even the best lineups, but even at the lower OVR levels, several of these cards can improve on some of the bargain players you have been making the most of.

You can read about the best NFL Playoffs players here.