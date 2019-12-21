Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Baltimore Ravens players to buy – Lamar Jackson, Ed Reed, Jonathan Ogden

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the youngest teams in the NFL, playing their inaugural season in 1996. Nevertheless, they have already made an enormous mark on NFL history.

This year they are making even more history with a revolutionary offense and trademark stingy defense. At 12-2, the best record in the NFL, with the MVP front-runner and a tied best ever 12 Pro Bowlers, there are many elite Ravens available in MUT.

With several players in the running for awards, and all the aforementioned Pro Bowlers, the Ravens are in line to have some of the best cards in MUT this year, so keep your eyes on this space.

As of right now, who are the best Ravens cards available to bolster your team?

Ed Reed (94 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: SS

Auction House Value: Xbox – 628k/PS4 – 629k/PC – Unknown

The greatest safety of all-time, and one of the few safeties selected to the NFL 100 team, this Ed Reed card is dominant, but you’ll have to pay a pretty penny.

Though listed as a SS, he could play FS, sub-LB, or even some slot corner. With 93 speed, 91 play recognition, 93 zone coverage, 82 man coverage and 86 pursuit he has the whole field covered. Plus, with a starting ability of Zone Hawk 100 – giving him increased knock-outs and interceptions in zone coverage – he is a nightmare to face.

Jonathan Ogden (94 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: RT

Auction House Value: Xbox – 424k/PS4 – 411k/PC – 589k

Ogden is one of three first-ballot Hall of Famers in Ravens’ franchise history, and is now the most dominant RT in MUT.

The behemoth, at 6’9”, 340lbs is the epitome of a power tackle. He may not be the most mobile, with just 60 speed and 71 acceleration, but with 95 strength, 93 run block, run block power, pass block, and pass block power, good luck moving this guy and getting to the QB. He is a must-have in any Ravens team.

Lamar Jackson (93 OVR)

Program: Blitz

Position: QB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 622k/PS4 – 622k/PC – 600k

The MVP front runner and most exciting player in the NFL (currently) had to be on this list. Now rivalling Mike Vick as the most dominant QB in Madden history, this card is ludicrous.

How do you stop a QB who is faster than most WRs and RBs , and as good a thrower as most QBs? You don’t really. This card is unbelievable to use, and infuriating to face. 92 speed with 93 acceleration and agility, paired with 88 throw power, 89 short accuracy, 85 medium accuracy, 86 deep accuracy, 91 throw on the run, 93 throw under pressure and 97 break sack, he is unplayable.

Brandon Carr (93 OVR)

Program: Signature Series

Position: CB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 379k/PS4 – 366k/PC- Unknown

Of all the possible Ravens defenders, Carr is not the one I would have chosen to be this high on this list, but the veteran corner has played a big role in the Ravens mid-season defensive turnaround.

Carr has had a long and successful, if unspectacular, career, and this Signature Series card is one of the best press corners in the game. His 88 speed and 86 agility may scare people away, but with 90 man coverage and 97(!) press he can slow down the fastest and best receivers. Add in 81 pursuit and 73 tackle and he can thrive in the slot, too.

Ray Lewis (93 OVR)

Program: Most Feared

Position: MLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 213k/PS4 – 219k/PC – 240k

The third first-ballot Hall of Famer on this list, Ray Lewis was the face of the Most Feared program, and rightfully so.

Arguably the best middle linebacker in the history of the NFL, this card rewarded his greatness. He may not be great against the pass, but if you need someone to stuff any run and bully the ball away from offenses, look no further. 87 speed, 92 play rec, 89 block shedding, 91 pursuit, 92 tackle and 92 hit power are just too good.

The best Baltimore Ravens players in MUT

Name Program Position Overall AH Value (Xbox/PS4) Ed Reed NFL 100 SS 94 623k/629k Jonathan Ogden NFL 100 RT 94 424k/411k Lamar Jackson Blitz QB 93 622k/622k Brandon Carr Signature Series CB 93 379k/366k Ray Lewis Most Feared MLB 93 213k/219k Jimmy Smith Ultimate Kickoff CB 93 216k/210k Earl Thomas III Most Feared FS 92 205k/200k Marshal Yanda Gauntlet II RG 92 Unknown/Unknown Justin Tucker Football Outsiders K 91 117k/111k Marlon Humphrey Team of the Week CB 91 135k/202k Ed Reed Legends SS 91 163k/159k Mark Ingram II Team of the Week RB 91 325k/345k Mark Andrew Blitz TE 90 106k/101k Matthew Judon MUT Heroes LOLB 90 96k/100k Lamar Jackson Team of the Week QB 90 255k/244k

