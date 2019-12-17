Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best bargain cornerbacks in MUT for under 30k - Taron Johnson, Patrick Surtain & more

Passing is fun. Every Madden player knows that, and while
running can be devastatingly effective in Madden 20 there is nothing better
than dropping back and slicing up a defense.
To combat that every team needs a raft of cornerbacks to
cover up receivers and stop the big plays down the sideline.
Putting together an army of top-end corners can be extremely expensive, so at some point, you’ll need to grab a bargain off the auction house to fill out your depth chart.
So who are the best bargain cornerbacks you can add to your
team? We have set the bar at 30,000 coins on Xbox and PS4, though you may have
to pay a little more on PC.
Taron Johnson (87 OVR)
Program: Football Outsiders
Team: Buffalo Bills
Auction House Value: Xbox – 29,000 / PS4 – 25,000 / PC 32,100
Taron Johnson is relatively unknown, but he has been productive
this year so Football Outsiders gave him a nice 87 OVR card for MUT.
This card is electric, with 91 acceleration and 88 speed. His coverage is decent, with 82 man and 75 zone, but with that speed, he can keep up with everyone and is a quality user option if you want to take away a particular wide receiver.
Patrick Surtain (87 OVR)
Program: Legends
Team: Miami Dolphins
Auction House Value: Xbox – 29,000 / PS4 – 25,300 / PC –
35,100
Patrick Surtain was a stalwart from 1998 to 2008, and you can
snag his premier Legends card for just under 30,000 on the auction house.
This card brings a strong 87 man coverage, 87 play recognition, and 87 awareness. His 84 speed and 84 acceleration aren’t quite as good as you’d like, but with that coverage and recognition, he will rarely be in the wrong place.
Mel Blount (87 OVR)
Program: Legends
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Auction House Value: Xbox – 30,000 / PS4 30,000 / PC
45,000
Mel Blount took home four Super Bowl titles in the 70s with
the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro appearances.
His 87 OVR legends card comes with 87 press and 86 man
coverage, but only 81 speed. If you can live with that lower speed then his
coverage skills will blanket most receivers in the short area and underneath
routes.
Justin Coleman (86 OVR)
Program: Veterans
Team: Detroit Lions
Auction House Value: Xbox – 29,900 / PS4 – 29,400 / PC –
32,800
Undrafted in 2015, Justin Coleman has moved around quite a
bit. However, the cornerback was part of the famous Super Bowl LI comeback with
the New England Patriots and took home a ring before moving to Seattle and eventually
landing in Detroit this season.
His MUT card brings 90 agility, 88 acceleration, and 85 speed along with 85 zone coverage and 81 man coverage. He’s also got 86 pursuit. More of a slot corner in a classic Tampa 2 defense than a physical outside defender, Coleman is a nice option for nearly any team that uses sub-packages.
Troy Hill (86 OVR)
Program: Football Outsiders
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Auction House Value: Xbox – 23,200 / PS4 – 22,000 / PC
22,600
Troy Hill has quietly had a very nice season in 2019, hence
the Football Outsiders card. At 86 OVR he is a nice addition to any team.
Hill’s FO card is a nice all-rounder. With 90 agility, 89 acceleration, and 85 speed he can move well, while his 84 zone and 79 man coverage is solid enough.
All MUT bargain cornerbacks for under 30,000
|Player
|OVR
|Team
|Program
|AH Value (Xbox/PS4)
|Taron Johnson
|87
|Buffalo Bills
|Football Outsiders
|29k / 25k
|Patrick Surtain
|87
|Miami Dolphins
|Legends
|29k / 25.3k
|Mel Blount
|87
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Legends
|30k / 30k
|Justin Coleman
|87
|Detroit Lions
|Veterans
|29.9k / 29.9k
|Troy Hill
|86
|Los Angeles Rams
|Football Outsiders
|23.2k / 22k
|Johnathan Joseph
|86
|Houston Texans
|MUT Heroes
|23.6k / 24k
|Buster Skrine
|86
|Chicago Bears
|Veterans
|22.3k / 21.6k
|Willie Brown
|86
|Oakland Raiders
|Legends
|25.1k / 23.9k
|Patrick Surtain
|86
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Legends
|23.3k / 22k
|Stephon Gilmore
|86
|New England Patriots
|Core Elite
|23.3k / 21.1k
|Richard Sherman
|86
|San Francisco 49ers
|Core Elite
|27.1k / 25.3k
|Ty Law
|86
|New England Patriots
|Legends
|21.4k / 23.6k
|Shaquill Griffin
|86
|Seattle Seahawks
|MUT Heroes
|26.6k / 24.8k
|Marlon Humphrey
|86
|Baltimore Ravens
|MUT Heroes
|26.4k / 24.4k
|Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
|86
|Washington Redskins
|Veterans
|23.4k / 21.6k
|Brian Poole
|86
|New York Jets
|TOTW
|23.3k / 23.1k
|Pierre Desir
|85
|Indianapolis Colts
|MUT Heroes
|18.9k / 19k
|Ronald Darby
|85
|Philadelphia Eagles
|MUT Heroes
|18.8k / 18.3k
|Nickell Robey-Coleman
|85
|Los Angeles Rams
|Most Feared
|17.4k / 16k
|Donte Jackson
|85
|Carolina Panthers
|TOTW
|17.8k / 19.1k
|Champ Bailey
|85
|Denver Broncos
|Legends
|16.4k / 16.6k
|Patrick Peterson
|85
|Arizona Cardinals
|Core Elite
|17.2k / 18.6k
|K’Waun Williams
|85
|San Francisco 49ers
|Harvest
|17.4k / 17.9k
|Steven Nelson
|85
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Most Feared
|16.9k / 16.9k87
