17 Dec 2019

Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best bargain cornerbacks in MUT for under 30k - Taron Johnson, Patrick Surtain & more

It can be tough to balance your funds properly in MUT, so finding some cheap CBs is a must.

Passing is fun. Every Madden player knows that, and while
running can be devastatingly effective in Madden 20 there is nothing better
than dropping back and slicing up a defense.

To combat that every team needs a raft of cornerbacks to
cover up receivers and stop the big plays down the sideline.

Putting together an army of top-end corners can be extremely expensive, so at some point, you’ll need to grab a bargain off the auction house to fill out your depth chart.

So who are the best bargain cornerbacks you can add to your
team? We have set the bar at 30,000 coins on Xbox and PS4, though you may have
to pay a little more on PC.

Taron Johnson (87 OVR)

Program: Football Outsiders

Team: Buffalo Bills

Auction House Value: Xbox – 29,000 / PS4 – 25,000 / PC 32,100

Taron Johnson is relatively unknown, but he has been productive
this year so Football Outsiders gave him a nice 87 OVR card for MUT.

This card is electric, with 91 acceleration and 88 speed. His coverage is decent, with 82 man and 75 zone, but with that speed, he can keep up with everyone and is a quality user option if you want to take away a particular wide receiver.

Patrick Surtain (87 OVR)

Program: Legends

Team: Miami Dolphins

Auction House Value: Xbox – 29,000 / PS4 – 25,300 / PC –
35,100

Patrick Surtain was a stalwart from 1998 to 2008, and you can
snag his premier Legends card for just under 30,000 on the auction house.

This card brings a strong 87 man coverage, 87 play recognition, and 87 awareness. His 84 speed and 84 acceleration aren’t quite as good as you’d like, but with that coverage and recognition, he will rarely be in the wrong place.

Mel Blount (87 OVR)

Program: Legends

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Auction House Value: Xbox – 30,000 / PS4 30,000 / PC
45,000

Mel Blount took home four Super Bowl titles in the 70s with
the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro appearances.

His 87 OVR legends card comes with 87 press and 86 man
coverage, but only 81 speed. If you can live with that lower speed then his
coverage skills will blanket most receivers in the short area and underneath
routes.

Justin Coleman (86 OVR)

Program: Veterans

Team: Detroit Lions

Auction House Value: Xbox – 29,900 / PS4 – 29,400 / PC –
32,800

Undrafted in 2015, Justin Coleman has moved around quite a
bit. However, the cornerback was part of the famous Super Bowl LI comeback with
the New England Patriots and took home a ring before moving to Seattle and eventually
landing in Detroit this season.

His MUT card brings 90 agility, 88 acceleration, and 85 speed along with 85 zone coverage and 81 man coverage. He’s also got 86 pursuit. More of a slot corner in a classic Tampa 2 defense than a physical outside defender, Coleman is a nice option for nearly any team that uses sub-packages.

Troy Hill (86 OVR)

Program: Football Outsiders

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Auction House Value: Xbox – 23,200 / PS4 – 22,000 / PC
22,600

Troy Hill has quietly had a very nice season in 2019, hence
the Football Outsiders card. At 86 OVR he is a nice addition to any team.

Hill’s FO card is a nice all-rounder. With 90 agility, 89 acceleration, and 85 speed he can move well, while his 84 zone and 79 man coverage is solid enough.

Player OVR Team Program AH Value (Xbox/PS4)
Taron Johnson87Buffalo BillsFootball Outsiders29k / 25k
Patrick Surtain87Miami DolphinsLegends29k / 25.3k
Mel Blount87Pittsburgh SteelersLegends30k / 30k
Justin Coleman87Detroit LionsVeterans29.9k / 29.9k
Troy Hill86Los Angeles RamsFootball Outsiders23.2k / 22k
Johnathan Joseph86Houston TexansMUT Heroes23.6k / 24k
Buster Skrine86Chicago BearsVeterans22.3k / 21.6k
Willie Brown86Oakland RaidersLegends25.1k / 23.9k
Patrick Surtain86Kansas City ChiefsLegends23.3k / 22k
Stephon Gilmore86New England PatriotsCore Elite23.3k / 21.1k
Richard Sherman86San Francisco 49ersCore Elite27.1k / 25.3k
Ty Law86New England PatriotsLegends21.4k / 23.6k
Shaquill Griffin86Seattle SeahawksMUT Heroes26.6k / 24.8k
Marlon Humphrey86Baltimore RavensMUT Heroes26.4k / 24.4k
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie86Washington RedskinsVeterans23.4k / 21.6k
Brian Poole86New York JetsTOTW23.3k / 23.1k
Pierre Desir85Indianapolis ColtsMUT Heroes18.9k / 19k
Ronald Darby85Philadelphia EaglesMUT Heroes18.8k / 18.3k
Nickell Robey-Coleman85Los Angeles RamsMost Feared17.4k / 16k
Donte Jackson85Carolina PanthersTOTW17.8k / 19.1k
Champ Bailey85Denver BroncosLegends16.4k / 16.6k
Patrick Peterson85Arizona CardinalsCore Elite17.2k / 18.6k
K’Waun Williams85San Francisco 49ersHarvest17.4k / 17.9k
Steven Nelson85Pittsburgh SteelersMost Feared16.9k / 16.9k87

Like cornerback, half back (or running back) is a key position where multiple players are needed if your team is going to perform well.

However, you won't always be able to splash the cash here or select the position when you get a chance.

You'll need to find some bargains, and we have the ones you need here.

