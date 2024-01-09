LoL Season 14: How to take down Voidgrubs and Voidmites

These pesky new monsters are tougher than they look!

League of Legends Season 14 hit the global stage of online players today, and it brings a ton of changes, such as the introduction of the new monsters: Voidgrubs and Voidmites. These nasty creatures are Voidborns, and they respawn to form two sets of a maximum of six Voidgrubs. Each of these Voidgrubs creates their own Voidmite when you attack them, and these small minions help them fight you off.

In this article, we'll dive into how to defeat these ugly things and the benefits of defeating them. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know regarding defeating Voidgrubs and Voidmites in LoL Season 14.

How to slay Voidgrubs and Voidmites

Firstly, to find these monsters on the new map, you’ll need to navigate to the Baron Pit, or the location of the first Rift Herald within Summoner’s Rift, which you can find on the top side of the map. The first Voidgrub will spawn five minutes after the game starts, and the rest will follow.

Once you attack these Voidgrubs they’ll release their Voidmites to join and attack you. Each Voidgrub will spawn 4 Voidmites every 12 seconds in combat.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

The level of damage these tiny Voidmites will inflict on you will be less than that of the Voidgrubs. Focusing on destroying these Voidmites will only get you killed as the main deal is with the Voidgrubs which you need to finish off first.

Your attack plan when confronting these Voidgrubs should be to eliminate all at the same time as eliminating one at a time will only make gameplay more difficult. This is because when one dies the other two will develop a shield to help them ward off your attacks. Also, defeating a Voidgrub will notify your enemy team so it's ideal to kill all three together.

You can choose to weaken these Voidgrubs first before going in for the kill because they all have large health pools. Significantly drawing their health down together will give you more freedom to kill all at the same time at close intervals. Once all Voidgrubs are dead you can then finish off their minions the Voidmites, now that won’t be an issue for you.

Benefits of taking down Voidgrubs and Voidmites

After taking down the Voidgrubs within the game players are given the buff Hunger of the Void. Killing one Voidgrub grants the player and allied teammates one stack of the Hunger of the Void Buff, which causes your non-proc attacks to deal bonus true damage to structures over 4 seconds.

This damage will scale with the number of Voidgrubs slain. Once your team hits 5 stacks of the buff, you will spawn 1 Voidmite to help when attacking towers! At 6 stacks the amount of Voidmites is increased to 2. Voidmites summoned by players have the same stats as a melee minion but with 40% less health and 50% more movement speed.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

These summoned Voidmites also inherit the damage over time buff to structures! Don't underestimate them, as they can pack a significant punch.

Essentially, if you can defeat all six Voidgrubs per game you'll gain great advantages in the early stages of your match. The amount of impact you get when attacking structures within the game significantly improves. So, get ready to take down Voidgrubs and Voidmites as you play Season 14 of LoL.

