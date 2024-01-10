LoL Season 14 Split 1: Date and start times

Start your climb to the summit today!

The much-anticipated Season 14 of League of Legends has finally arrived, and with it, the thrill of starting a fresh ranked climb to the top! Amidst the thrill of sweeping changes, one question burns brightest in every competitive LoL player's mind: when does the first ranked split of 2024 begin?

For those who are eager to jump into ranked, here's when the first split of the 2024 Ranked Season kicks off!

LoL Season 14 Split 1 has started!

The first split of the 2024 League of Legends ranked season starts on 10 January 2024.

Based on official information, Season 14 Split 1 starts at 12 PM on 10 January according to local time for most regions. However, there are two exceptions: LA1 starts at 9 AM, Jan 10 CST, while NA1 starts at 7 AM, Jan 10 PST.

When will LoL Season 14 Split 2 and Split 3 start?

This year, Riot Games is shaking things up with major gameplay changes, including sweeping terrain adjustments, revamped map objectives, and a complete item overhaul. And for competitive players, a revamped ranked system awaits!

In an effort to improve the ranked experience and speed up the ranked climb, Riot Games plans to introduce a three-split ranked structure in 2024: January, May, and September 2024. This means that, from Season 14 onward, there will be three ranked resets per year, instead of just one.

Specific dates for Splits 2 and 3 are still under wraps, but we'll update this article as soon as they're announced!

Riot Games has acknowledged that the previous year-long ranked structure can feel like a real grind, with a long gap until a fresh climb. They also recognise that there is a down period at the end of the year where a lot of players want to play ranked but can't.

Another benefit of the new three-split ranked structure is that players will have the opportunity to earn three ranked skins each year. This is a great way for players to show off their grind for Gold rank and collect shiny Victorious skins!

