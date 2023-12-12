Huge changes are coming to the LoL community's favourite game mode!

LoL is doing something it rarely does, which is releasing a micropatch, or a mid-patch update if you want. The 13.24b micropatch focuses on the Arena game mode, addressing some of its problems and introducing balance changes.

This patch will introduce some champion buffs, nerfs, and strategy changes, with some mechanics being slightly changed. It's the biggest Arena patch ever released and introduces exciting changes to the mode.

So, without further ado, let's find out everything the Patch 13.24b is bringing to Arena.

LoL Arena Patch 13.24b will be released in two micropatches, with one already live and the other releasing on 11 December, at an unspecified time. The first micropatch introduced some Arena strategy changes, mainly focusing on the high roll feature.

The second micropatch is bringing champion buffs and nerfs, as well as other balance changes. So let's take a look at what champions will be affected by these changes.

Mages are finally getting buffed!

The current Arena meta isn't favourable to mage champions, with most champions from this class having an abysmal win rate. While all the other classes are pretty balanced and have at least two or three very strong champions, mages are at the bottom of the barrel.

That's why the Riot Games developing team decided it was time to buff the mages' class. They did this by buffing mage champions, mage items, and augments.

Zilean, Neeko, and Karthus are all the champions who are going to receive a buff. However, we still don't know what these buffs look like, and which aspects of the champions they will affect.

When it comes to items, Liandrys and Sorcerer's Shoes are getting a needed buff. The Liandrys buff is especially important since it makes it easier for mages to burn through tanks, which is something mages have struggled to do historically.

Augments such as Dark Blessing, Dash, Orbital Laser, Quest: Steel your Heart, Spin to Win, and Stackosaurus Rex are all getting buffed. These are great Augments for mages, and these changes make mage champions much more viable in Arena.

The Nerf Hammer Strikes stalling comps

As mentioned above, these two micropatches also bring some nerfs. Champions such as Leona, Pyke, Gragas, and Jhin, who have been performing admirably, got hit by the Nerf Hammer.

Unfortunately, we still don't know in which fashion these champions will be nerfed, and what aspects of their kit will be hit.

Stalling comps finally got hit by the Nerf Hammer, as they have been dominating the Arena mode. Furthermore, they are also very annoying to play against, and in some cases, it seems there isn't any counterplay to them.

Similar to the champion Buffs and Nefs, we still don't know exactly what the Riot Games team is going to do to Nerf Stalling comps. However, we know the comps are going to become weaker and that it will happen as soon as the second micropatch goes live.

