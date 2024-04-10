LoL Legend Faker Rumored to Get First Hall of Fame Skin

To no one’s surprise, Faker, widely regarded as the greatest League of Legends player of all time, is heavily rumoured to be the first to receive a skin in the upcoming LoL Esports Hall of Legends.

Earlier this year, Riot Games announced a special pantheon dedicated to celebrating and honouring the legacies of pro players who have shaped competitive League. With over 14 years of esports history, countless players and team staff have inspired millions with their talent and dedication!

Faker rumoured to be the first LoL Esports Hall of Fame inductee

Throughout LoL esports' incredible 14-year history, pro players from around the world have left their mark, displaying incredible resilience, mastery of gameplay, and inspiring millions of fans across the globe. To honour their legacies and lasting impact, Riot Games plans to establish the LoL Esports Hall of Legends.

Credit: Riot Games

It is rumoured that, following a vote by an independent panel of esports veterans and experts, Faker was chosen as the first inductee. He will most likely be immortalised with a special Ahri skin.

According to reliable leaker BigBadBear, these "Hall of Legends" skins are rumoured to have a predominantly red colour scheme with gold accents, evoking a “glorious" vibe. The price point remains unconfirmed, but speculation suggests it might be either a Legendary or a new skin tier altogether.

A full circle moment for Faker

On 19 November 2023, amidst the electrifying atmosphere of the Gocheok Sky Dome, T1 emerged victorious over LPL's Weibo Gaming in a decisive 3-0 sweep, claiming their fourth Worlds title after seven years of near misses. As is tradition, each member of the team received a Worlds skin to commemorate their hard-fought victory and remarkable journey to the pinnacle of League of Legends esports.

In 2013, Faker’s request for an Ahri Worlds skin was rejected, and unfortunately, the same happened again in 2023. However, this special Ahri skin from the Hall of Legends serves as a fitting tribute, not only marking him as the first inductee but also completing a symbolic full circle in his legendary career.

Credit: Riot Games

Fans are already speculating who the next inductees may be. Many hope to see legends like Uzi (Vayne), MadLife (Thresh), and Rekkles (Sivir) enshrined.

Looking to the future, the Hall of Legends will stand as a testament to the triumphs, individual brilliance, and lasting legacies etched by pro players and teams in the ever-evolving world of competitive League of Legends.

