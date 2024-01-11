LoL Foreseen Yasuo Skin: Release date, price, & more

Weathered by the storm...

The League of Legends community's long-held wish for cinematic-inspired skins is finally coming true with the arrival of Foreseen Yasuo. Emerging from the record-breaking 2024 season cinematic "Still Here", this skin depicts a weathered, older version of the wind-wielding swordsman. Foreseen Yasuo marks a pivotal moment for League cosmetics, potentially paving the way for the introduction of more lore-driven skins.

Most notably, Foreseen Yasuo breaks away from the champion's usual youthful look, transforming him into a seasoned warrior sporting a windswept white beard. This departure from the game's usual youthful exuberance is a bold move by Riot Games, opening doors to exciting possibilities that will further expand and diversify what League has to offer.

Taken from the recent Season 14 cinematic, the skin depicts Yasuo in the twilight of his life, facing what could be one of his final battles. Foreseen Yasuo is scheduled for release on patch 14.2, arriving on 24 January 2024.

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games

Yasuo's appearance in "Still Here" triggered a wave of excitement among players. Initially, many couldn't identify the samurai at first glance, but beneath his aged visage, the telltale scar across his nose, his unmistakable swordsmanship, and his iconic Wind Wall ability, immediately gave away his identity.

His once-dark hair now gleams silver; though he still sports a ponytail, it is frayed at the edges with time. Wispy eyebrows are accompanied by a scruffy white beard. This is not the Yasuo we know, but a glimpse into his potential future, an epic addition to League’s ever-evolving tapestry of stories!

Foreseen Yasuo skin price

As an Epic skin, Foreseen Yasuo will cost 1350RP.

