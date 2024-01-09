LoL Season 14: How to level up Champion Mastery

Climb to the summit with your favourite champions!

The recent Champion Mastery in LoL's season 14 rework is on everyone's hype list. The new reward system ensures that you are recompensated for your effort and time towards strengthening your favourite champ.

But how does this new Champion Mastery system work, and what perks does it bring to the table? We are covering everything there is to know about levelling up Champion Mastery in LoL season 14. Let's check it out!

With the level cap, many veteran and experienced players have already maxed out their most preferred champions. Meaning there's no more to do. Thankfully, Riot Games has brought about some much-anticipated updates with the Champion Mastery system in LoL.

These redesigns touch upon the Mastery System How to level up Champion Mastery in LoL Season 14 with changes like:

Regardless of rank or mode, Mastery is for all players

No more capping capping champions' Mastery at level 7. All players can play for more Mastery.

Mastery is about accomplishing new heights in the game and not vacant grinding.

These dynamic tweaks are geared towards going beyond rank 7 with Champions.

New Champion Mastery levelling format

While tokens still exist in-game, since there's no level cap, there's a significant change in how you level up Champion Mastery in LoL. With 0 level capping for Mastery, you will need some Mastery Score to reach higher levels.

And that's where the game has replaced tokens with Marks of Mastery. But what exactly is this new levelling format?

Well, the Marks of Mastery are the new S-grade tokens that represent the achievements that a champion completed. You can get the Marks of Mastery by letting your champion achieve higher grades and using your abilities.

It's fairly easy to grind Marks of Mastery. All you have to do is:

Earn Mastery score by playing as your favourite champion(s)

Collect enough Mastery score to get your Marks of Mastery

The Marks of Mastery resets every split. The table below can help you understand how many Marks of Mastery are needed for each Mastery level:

Marks Needed Mastery Level No Marks Needed 1-4 1 Per Level 5-9 2 Per Level 10+

The best part is that Riot Games won't reset the Mastery score for those who have amassed a large chunk. Rather, when this new format launches, you'll get bonus marks depending on how much Mastery score you already own.

Riot Games addressing grinding this way is a wholesome way of rewarding dedication and love for the game.

New Mastery Crests and Emotes

Riot Games' introduction of the new Mastery Crests is a show of love towards its dedicated player base. While there has always been a set of classic mastery crests in-game, you'll now have new versions that tell a story.

Each rank comes with a new and refreshing mastery crest, and ones that are inspired by Mount Targon. Climbing Mount Targon is no easy task. A lot of hard work and perseverance goes into achieving it.

That level of challenge is similar to mastering your favourite champions in League of Legends. Hence, each new crest design represents Mount Targon. But that's not all, as after you reach level 10, you finally conquer infinite levelling, with no level caps on how far you can go with mastering your LoL champion.

