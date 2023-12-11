Get an advantage over your opponents!

The popular LoL Arena game mode is back, and it seems like it's here to stay! Patch 13.24 brought a lot of new things to the game, and one of them was a revitalised Arena mode with a whole new meta!

Arena is a unique game mode, where players are placed in four teams of two and battle each other. This game mode has unique items players can buy and augments they can use to get even stronger.

Without further ado, let's find out which champions dominate this mode by taking a good look at our LoL Arena Tier List.

What is LoL Arena mode?

With 166 playable champions, it can be very hard to know which champions to pick and which to avoid. Every champion in LoL is different, with different strengths and weaknesses, and even a unique playstyle.

Arena is a very particular game mode, with champions that are considered weak in Summoner's Rift thriving in Arena. The mode has augments which increase the power of your character significantly, and some of them suit some champions better than others.

click to enlarge + 2

We looked at the champion's win rate in the mode, the best augments in the game, which champions benefit more from those augments, the duos with the highest win rate, and items. We took all of this into account when making our LoL Arena Tier List.

This tier list will have five tiers, S, A, B, C, and D. S champions are by far the best in the game and should always be picked if possible. Champions in the A tier are quite strong while B tier champions are decent. C and D tier champions should be avoided at all costs, at least if you want to win.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at our LoL Arena Tier List.

LoL Arena tier list

Champions such as Gwen, Kayn, Kayle, and Zed have dominated Arena since it was brought back in patch 13.24. All of these champions have an insanely high win rate, and when you take a look at the best Arena duos they are also present.

The Gwen Kayn duo is the second-best right now, only behind the Veigar and Trundle duo. Kayn has a lot of sustain which makes him almost unkillable, while still dealing tons of damage.

This makes him arguably the strongest champion in Arena, and that's why you have so many strong duos with him. Duos such as Kayn and Zed, Kayn and Swain, Kayn and Trundle, or Kay and Vladimir, are some of the best in the game.

click to enlarge + 2

You can pair Kayn with pretty much every S or A tier champion and you will have a huge chance of winning the game. On the other hand, champions such as Shaco, Hwei, or Neeko are very weak in this mode, and you should avoid them at all costs.

There are other strong champions such as Veigar, Taric, and Mundo. These characters, if paired with an S-tier champion, can carry games and secure you plenty of wins.

As for the B tier champions, they are very situational, meaning they can be very strong but only certain champions or combos. If you want to climb you shouldn't play with these champions regularly. However, if you have favourable match-ups against the other duos then go for it.

We hope this article helps you secure a lot of wins in the Arena mode, and reach your desired rank.

