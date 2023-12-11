Find out the optimal way to play Arena!

The LoL Arena game mode is back and the community couldn't be happier about it! This game mode became insanely popular when it was released, as it offered players a new way to experience LoL.

Arena mode has gone through a few alterations since it was last live, with the Riot Games development team making some changes to items and the augments system. Because of that, the LoL Arena meta changed slightly, which caught some players off guard.

So, let's find out what the current Arena meta looks like.

What is the current LoL Arena meta?

Certain classes of champions always thrive in Arena, while other classes struggle a lot. This was the case when Arena first came out, and it's no different right now.

What's different is that some of the champions that struggled before are now quite strong, and some of the classes became more viable. For example, ADCs weren't that good in the first iteration of Arena, but they are now quite strong.

ADCs such as Vayne, Varus, and Samira, have some of the highest win rates in the mode, and you can actually carry games with them now. When you pair one of these ADCs with a strong Bruiser champion such as Illaoi, Chogath, or Sion, you have a really good chance to come out victorious.

click to enlarge + 2

Bruisers maintain their spot on the throne, as they are still the strongest class in Arena. That's because Bruiser champions have great sustain, and can tank plenty of damage while dealing a significant amount of damage themselves. This makes them perfect for the Arena mode, as most times they can simply outsustain their opponents.

Assassins aren't the best champions for the Arena mode, especially since they struggle to kill off Bruisers. However, Kayn and Zed are an exception to that, as they can deal a huge amount of damage, and there are some great augments for them.

Kayn is the best of the two and is arguably the best Arena champion as of right now. He can deal a lot of damage, has insane sustain, and there are very strong items and augments for him.

Now that you know which classes are dominating Arena, let's take a look at the best duos in the mode right now.

Best Arena duos

As mentioned above, Bruisers are quite strong and Kayn is the best champion in the mode. This means that any duo that has a strong Bruiser champion and Kayn is incredibly strong. Duos such as Kayn and Cho'gath, Kayn and Dr. Mundo, Kayn and Trundle, and Kayn and Illaoi are extremely strong.

However, if you pair two strong Bruisers such as Illaoi and Trundle, Trundle and DR. Mundo, or Udyr and Mordekaiser, you will also have a good shot at winning the game.

click to enlarge + 2

If you prefer to play with ADCs, then we advise you to pick either Samira, Varus or Vayne, and pair them with a tank or Bruiser champion. These ADCs are great at melting tanks and Bruisers. So if you have a lobby full of Bruisers, a champion like Vayne or Varus can come in clutch, and secure you an easy first place.

There are also a lot of champions you should stay away from or just pick as a last resort. If you want to know who they are, then take a look at our LoL Arena Tier List.

