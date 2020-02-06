GTA V Online Money Glitch: Infinite cash available to those who try this trick!

GTA V may have come out way back in September 2013, but the game is still alive and well thanks to its consistently brilliant updates to online gameplay.

Whether you're new to GTA V Online or an experienced player, making easy money is always a high priority.

Luckily for us, Youtuber 'COURTZ' has discovered a great glitch that allows you to make money without the risk of losing any.

Keep reading to find out how to use the money glitch!

Step One - Head to the Casino and set your Spawn Location

Drive to the casino, then open the menu. Head to the Online tab, then Options and set your Spawn Location to 'Casino Penthouse'.

SET YOUR SPAWN: Make sure you save and setting your Spawn Location

Next up, change your outfit to ensure you Spawn Location saves.

Step Two - Head to Inside Track

Once you've entered the Casino, head to Inside Track (the horse race betting section).

TOP TIPSTER: Take any seat in the horse race betting section

Once you're inside, take any seat to begin betting.

Step Three - Place Your Bet

Once you've opened the betting computer, click the 'Place Bet' button on the bottom right (below).

PLACE YOUR BETS: Make sure you click the bottom right button

Find the horse with the worst (or highest) odds. In this case, COURTZ bet on a horse that was 26/1.

BACK THE UNDERDOG: Find the horse with the worst/highest odds

Then, stake the maximum amount on your horse (10,000 chips) and click 'Place Bet'.

ALL OR NOTHING: Place the maximum stake possible

Sit back and enjoy the race (kind of...).

Step Four - If you lose, QUIT!

Now this is the important part. If your horse wins, happy days, you walk away with all your winnings.

ACT FAST: Quit and restart the moment you see you've lost the race

However if your horse is not going to win, quit the moment you realise it's got no chance of winning. Make sure you close your game before before the horses cross the finish line.

Step Five - Respawn and Go Again

Once you've quit GTA V, restart the game.

You should spawn back at the Casino, as that's where you set your Spawn Location.

UNLIMITED LIVES: You can quit and retry this glitch as many times as you want

You'll realise that you still have the full amount of chips that you had before you placed the losing bet.

Therefore, you can go back to the Inside Track and start this whole process again. Repeat this system until you win and as many times as you like!

So there you have it - a money glitch that allows you to make a ton of GTA dollars if you put a little time and effort in.

Rockstar will likely bring out a patch to rectify this glitch soon, so make the most of it while you can!

A massive thank you to Youtuber COURTZ for discovering and sharing this money glitch. Check out his full video below.

If you're you're looking for more honest ways of making money in GTA Online, the latest Rockstar update features a load of new features.

These features can be collected or completed (usually for cash rewards) so you should really consider these updates as opportunities for free money, and to expand your criminal empire.

This week, Rockstar announced the arrival of the Rune Zhaba, Double Business Battle Rewards, amongst a ton of other cool stuff.

To find out more, head here.

