Cyberpunk 2077: Map revealed, and it is way smaller than The Witcher 3’s

Cyberpunk 2077 is an M-rated RPG with a major focus on dynamic decision-making and unique quests, releasing on April 16th 2020.

It seems like a lifetime ago that the first teaser trailer popped up, but after many years of patiently waiting, we are now just a few months away from returning to Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still on course to be one of the biggest video games of 2020, and though it’s due to be released in April, relatively little of the game has been shown to the public so far.

That’s made it tough to judge exactly how big the game is going to be, with CD Projekt having to warn fans on Reddit that the map is going to be smaller than that of The Witcher 3.

The map

Details of the game’s map have just been released, thanks to the inclusion of a map in the front of the artbook that comes with Cyberpunk 2077’s Deluxe Edition.

The map in question was conveniently included in the Deluxe Edition’s artbook

It does look surprisingly small in terms of the city footprint – assuming it doesn’t continue much further north – but there is no need to get upset.

While The Witcher 3 has a bigger map, it doesn’t utilize vertical space with giant buildings and skyscrapers, which Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be absolutely brimming with.

Keanu Reeves features as Johnny Silverhand – a ghost living on in the head of the game’s protagonist

It is a vertical exploration comparable to that of modern space-saving cities, like Hong Kong.

Many of the buildings in Cyberpunk 2077 can be entered, meaning that the whole design style is completely different to that of The Witcher 3 and GTA V.

