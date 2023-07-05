Genshin Impact Fontaine Leaks Reveal Freminet Namecard

Genshin Impact Namecards serve as a means for Genshin players to showcase their love for their favourite characters. The upcoming Fontaine character, Freminet, is not only an esteemed diver of the Court of Fontaine but also the youngest brother among the Fontaine triplets. With his adorable Namecard now leaked, his popularity within the community has soared to new heights.

The recent Fontaine teaser, titled "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast," has provided a stage for the introduction of many upcoming Fontaine characters. Among them, the reserved diver Freminet has captured the hearts of Genshin fans worldwide. Here's everything we know about his Namecard, and a quick guide on how to increase Friendship Level!

What does Freminet’s Namecard look like?

Freminet is the younger brother of Genshin Impact’s magician duo Lyney and Lynette, but he does not relish in the art of performing like his siblings and prefers to stay out of the limelight. It is said that other people's “gaze, responses, and comments make him uncomfortable” and “interrupt the rhythm of his breathing”. As such, he prefers to work alone and never accepts commissions from others. He prefers instead to “slip away and bask in the weightlessness of the ocean, pouring his heart out to a Romaritime Flower.

According to leaks, Freminet's Namecard reflects his icy personality while also revealing a layer of childlike charm to his character.

The diver's Namecard features an adorable lineup of wind-up mechanical penguins, adorned with snowflakes, set against the backdrop of a mechanical cog. The penguins are also shown to wear berets in a similar fashion to Freminet himself. This delightful Namecard perfectly encapsulates Freminet's character as a Fontainian and an aloof mechanical genius.

Genshin fans are showering praise on this adorable Namecard, hailing it as the cutest card in the game. In particular, the addition of penguins to the game has sparked widespread support across the community. Interestingly, keen-eyed fans have also noticed a distinct contrast between Freminet's Namecard and those of his older siblings, Lyney and Lynette, which feature cats instead. This distinction adds to the charm of the Fontaine triplets and their unique personalities.

How to obtain character Namecards

In order to obtain your favourite character’s Namecards, you must reach Friendship Level 10 with that particular character. To increase your Friendship Level, you need to earn Companionship EXP. Here are several ways to achieve this:

Keep character in your main party

Complete Daily Commissions

Complete Domains

Complete random quests

Defeat Bosses

Play co-op mode to earn doubled Friendship EXP

Host character in Serenitea Pot

Defeat monsters

