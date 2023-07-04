Freminet, Lyney, and Lynette Drip Marketing Revealed

In order to hype up the community, miHoYo often makes small teasers before releasing a major patch, and here we will tell you about the drip marketing reveals of Freminet, Lyney, and Lynette in Genshin Impact. The last two characters are quite famous as they have been shown before.

However, this doesn’t mean that there is no new information about them. Read this article and you will find some interesting facts about the siblings and their younger brother!

Who are Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet in Genshin Impact?

Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet are new characters from Fontaine and they should be released in update 4.0.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Arlecchino with Lyney and Lynette

So, they are the first characters from this region that we will be able to recruit, and hopefully, they will not disappoint the fan base. Now let’s talk about each of them separately.

Who is Lyney in Genshin Impact?

Lyney is a famous magician from Fontaine. It seems that he will be a 5-star Pyro Bow user who will be quite important to the game’s plot. His shows are very popular in the Court of Fontaine and he is a master of different tricks and magic.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Lyney drip marketing

Lyney wears a magician outfit with a cool hat and cape. Also, he often uses his deck of magic cards.

Who is Lynette in Genshin Impact

Lynette is Lyney’s twin sister who works as his assistant. She is described as a stoic woman and her personality is the opposite of that of her brother. Lynette is a low-profile multi-function magic assistant who helps her brother perform different tricks.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Lynette drip marketing

The most interesting fact about her is that she has cat ears and a tail. They look real, which makes Lynette really mysterious since both of her brothers are human. As for her gameplay features, she will be an Anemo Sword user.

Who is Freminet in Genshin Impact?

Freminet in Genshin Impact is the younger brother of Lyney and Lynette. Unlike them, he prefers to stay away from other people. He is a quiet diver who likes to be alone and explore the waters of Fontaine.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Freminet drip marketing

Even though he rarely shows any emotion, it seems that Lyney managed to make him smile a little with one of his tricks. Freminet will be the third Cryo Claymore user.

This was a short description of all recent Genshin Impact drip marketing reveals. Hopefully, Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet will be released soon!

