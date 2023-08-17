Genshin Impact Fontaine Ancient Key Location in Aqueous Tidemarks

The addition of Fontaine in Version 4.0 has brought the lore of Teyvat back to the forefront of Genshin Impact. World-building quests, such as the Aqueous Tidemarks World Quest, offer players an opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the rich lore of Fontaine. This World Quest is also a great opportunity for players to become acquainted with newly-instated diving and underwater exploration mechanics.

While Aqueous Tidemarks may seem like a straightforward quest initially, there's a concealed Fontaine Ancient Key that must be located in order to advance within the quest. Learn the whereabouts of the Fontaine Ancient Key and where to use it in the Aqueous Tidemarks World Quest here!

How do I unlock the Aqueous Tidemarks World Quest?

In order to start the Aqueous Tidemarks World Quest, you must travel to the Court of Fontaine and speak to the Fontainian NPC Virgil. You can find him standing at the helm of the Court of Fontaine, right by the State of the Seven. The World Quest will be made available once you reach this area.

Where is the Fontaine Ancient Key in Aqueous Tidemarks?

Once you have entered the dive site and collected Virgil’s clue, follow the current and make your way to an expansive underwater temple.

At the bottom end of this structure, you will find a seaweed barricade. Absorb the power of a blue, translucent manta ray, referred to as the Xenochromatic Fontemer Aberrant “Hunter’s Ray”, and break the barricade using its ability: Fontemer Water Blades.

However, before you proceed to the next area, you must locate and collect the Ancient Key. Turn around and you will find a small pyramidal-shaped box atop the roof of a collapsed building. Within this box lies the crucial Ancient Key required for advancing the Quest. Interact with the box to retrieve the Key.

Where do I use the Fontaine Ancient Key in Aqueous Tidemarks?

Once you’ve obtained the Ancient Key, swim past the seaweed barricade that you destroyed earlier and venture deeper into the cave. You'll soon encounter a wall obstructing your path. To breach this barrier, you must absorb the ability of the Xenochromatic Armoured Crab and release a shockwave.

After breaking the wall, swim towards the door directly ahead and unlock it by inserting the key into a lock mechanism located to its left.

That was everything you needed to know about the elusive Fontaine Ancient Key in the Aqueous Tidemarks World Quest!

