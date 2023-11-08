Genshin Impact Fleuve Cendre Ferryman Guide: Stats, skill, best characters, and more

The Genshin Impact Fontaine update marked the addition of Fleuve Cendre Ferryman. It is a 4-star sword with a high Energy Recharge rate, allowing the wielder to use their Elemental Skill more frequently.

Additionally, using an Elemental Skill boosts the skill's CRIT Rate and Energy Recharge, making it more powerful and efficient. At level 90, this sword has a base ATK of 510, an Energy Recharge of 45.9%, and an Elemental Skill CRIT Rate and Energy Recharge of 16% each. With that said, here's all you need to know about Genshin Impact's Fleuve Cendre Ferryman, including its stats, skills, and best characters for it.

How to get Fleuve Cendre Ferryman in Genshin Impact

To obtain the Fleuve Cendre Ferryman Sword in Genshin Impact, you need to trade the weapon with Delaroche, who works for the Fontaine Fishing Association. She offers the rare sword for sale at her stall, located northeast of the Court of Fontaine. Look for the Fontaine Fishing Association emblem to find her easily.

Once you find Delaroche, you'll need to trade the following items to acquire the sword:

4x Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection

10x Rippling Heartfeather Bass

10x Blazing Heartfeather Bass

12 Streaming Axe Marlin

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman stats and skill

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman sword's Elemental skill increases CRIT Rate by 8/10/12/14/16% and Energy Recharge by 16/20/24/28/32% for 5 seconds. The weapon also allows Layla to get some extra personal Energy Recharge, allowing her to get her burst up faster, and increases the damage from her Elemental Skill. However, it can be used by other characters as well.

Here's a detailed rundown of the Fleuve Cendre Ferryman stats, followed by the refinement levels in Genshin Impact:

Level 20: Base ATK: 134.83 Energy Recharge: 17.67%

Level 40: Base ATK: 230.83 Energy Recharge: 25.75%

Level 50: Base ATK: 291.76 Energy Recharge: 29.79%

Level 60: Base ATK: 352.68 Energy Recharge: 33.83%

Level 70: Base ATK: 413.66 Energy Recharge: 37.86%

Level 80: Base ATK: 474.58 Energy Recharge: 41.9%

Level 90: Base ATK: 509.61 Energy Recharge: 45.94%

Refinement Level 1: Increases Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 8%. Additionally, increases Energy Recharge by 16% for 5s after using an Elemental Skill.

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman ascension materials

Players will need to collect the following ascension materials to fully upgrade Fleuve Cendre Ferryman in Genshin Impact:

3x Fragment of an Ancient Chord

9x Chapter of an Ancient Chord

9x Movement of an Ancient Chord

4x Echo of an Ancient Chord

15x Drop of Tainted Water

18x Scoop of Tainted Water

27x Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm

10x Transoceanic Pearl

15x Transoceanic Chunk

18x Xenochromatic Crystal

150,000 Mora

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman best characters

The Fleuve Cendre Ferryman sword is ideal for the following characters as they need a high CRIT Rate % and more Energy:

Xingqiu (4-star)

Albedo (5-star)

Jean (5-star)

Kamisato Ayato (5-star)

Lynette (4-star)

Layla (4-star)

Bennett (4-star)

These characters are mainly supporters who use their Elemental Skills and Bursts to assist their Genshin Impact teams. The Fleuve Cendre Ferryman is a valuable weapon for Genshin Impact players, especially for F2P ones, because it can be crafted easily.

However, players need to catch many fish to upgrade this weapon, which is a worthwhile task. The weapon also suits Bennett’s appearance.

