Get ready for Chiori's debut!

23 Feb 2024 2:59 PM +00:00

With the Version 4.5 update looming on the horizon, Genshin Impact fans are buzzing with anticipation for the eagerly awaited Version 4.5 Livestream, set to take place very soon!

As the Lantern Rite Festival draws to a close, anticipation mounts for what lies ahead. The 4.5 Livestream will unveil the update's release date, showcase new characters and weapons, and potentially offer glimpses of map expansions, among other exciting announcements.

So, when will the Version 4.5 Livestream start and where can you watch it? Let’s find out!

4.5 Livestream countdown

Here’s the countdown for the much-anticipated Version 4.5 Special Program Livestream, revealing more details about the upcoming update:

Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream countdown 6 Days 20 Hours 2 Minutes 4 Seconds

If there are no unprecedented delays, the 4.5 Livestream should be streamed on 1 March 2024, Friday at 12:00 PM (GMT) / 7:00 AM (EST), through Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel and TikTok account.

Don't worry if you miss the Livestream! You have the option to either catch a rerun of the stream exactly an hour later on Genshin's YouTube channel or watch the VOD on both Twitch and YouTube channels.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Here's when the 4.5 Livestream start time for your timezone:

Time zone 4.5 Livestream start time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 4:00am Central Time (CT) 6:00am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 7:00am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 12:00pm Central European Time (CST) 1:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 5:30pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 9:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 10:00pm

What to expect in the 4.5 Livestream

Granting players 300 Freemogems, the 4.5 Livestream will provide the widely-coveted Livestream codes and, most excitingly, introduce gameplay for the upcoming new 5-star character, Chiori!

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Following the vibrant Lantern Rite celebrations in Version 4.4, the upcoming update will most likely bring players back to Mondstadt for its flagship event.

In addition to the highly awaited debut of Chiori, along with exciting rerun banners, Genshin leaker Genshin_Intel has shared an overview for 4.5:

Phase 1: Chiori and Itto, Phase 2: Neuvillette and Kazuha

Two new artifact sets

Alchemy shop sim event

Fayz Trials rerun

Cat cafe event in Mondstadt

Cannons vs Slimes event

Lynette hangout

Neuvillette, Charlotte, and Kirara in TVG

