Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: How To Get All Mythic Weapons – Ocean’s Burst, Kit Charge Shotgun, Jule’s Drum Gun and More!

The best weapons in the game are back again! Here’s all the new ones for Chapter 2 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is gearing up to be one of the most fun-filled seasons of all time!

With all of the new insane skins, and our own customizable umbrella; there is so much to do.

One of the mechanics introduced last season was Mythic Weapons, and it appears they are back again!

Here’s how to get all of them in Chapter 2 Season 3.

Ocean’s Burst AR and Chug Jug

HYPEX leaked some of the new weapons before the season was playable to players.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: New Weapons – Desert Eagle?

One of the new weapons is called “Ocean’s Burst Assault Rifle”, this rifle is a mythic variation of the AUG!

Check out the stats below.

POW

With an insane 37 body damage to players, this rifle is going to be one of the best in the game.

DRINKS – This is a great healing item!

Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug is perhaps the most overpowered consumable we have seen yet!

Player’s will be able to find the Ocean’s Burst Mythic items at the Forttilla!

Kit’s Mythic Weapons

Kit is going to be another new variant of Mythic weapons, they are going to have the next two Mythic weapons.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week Two Challenge Guide

Check out the Shockwave Grenade Launcher stats below with image via HYPEX.

MOBILITY – How will this item work?

Kit is also going to have the Mythic Charge Shotgun, the images and stats are below with the image courtesy of HYPEX!

CHARGE

You will be able to find both of these weapons at Catty’s Corner where you will encounter the boss Kit!

Jule’s Grappler and Drum Gun

Perhaps two of the strongest Mythic items are going to be found at The Authority.

Previously known as The Agency, the center of the map is now home to a reworked Grappler and Drum Gun.

Check out both below via FNBRHQ and Vastblastt.

PEW PEW

LONG RANGE

The reworked version of these two items is vastly different than last season.

Jule’s Drum Gun only has headshot damage of 37 MAX, this is opposed to 50.

The Grappler on the other hand can launch at distances of up to 72 meters and can activate redeploy for you as well.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Patch Notes: Flare Gun, Map Changes