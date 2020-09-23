[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Blade Skin: Release Date, Skin Price, Daywalker, Backbling, Glider, Pickaxe, Abilities, How To Unlock It And Everything We Know

The latest Marvel skin to be leaked is one of the coolest characters of all time! Here’s what you need to know!

Blade Skin

Patch V14.20 has finally arrived on the Fortnite island.

There is a new boss in the form of Wolverine, who comes equipped with his mythic claws!

As well, the creator patch notes had a hit regarding a new skin coming soon!

Here’s everything we know./

Contents hide
1 Release Date
1.1 Skin Price
1.2 Back Bling
2 Glider
3 Pickaxe
4 Abilites

Release Date

The words ‘Daywalker’ were highlighted in the creator patch notes sent out last night.

Thanks to claystehling we were able to identify this was a direct reference to Blade!

Expect a release date soon.

Skin Price

Expect the skin to launch for around 1500 V-Bucks, around $10.

Back Bling

We can assume Blade will carry some sort of sword or katana as his backbling and will be apart of the bundle!

Logan min 1
SCARY – This is one of the best skins!

Glider

If there is a Blade glider as apart of a skin bundle, it is unknown what it could be right now.

Perhaps just a regular glider with some sort of Blade twist?

Pickaxe

If his backbling isn’t a sword, we can assume this is where it will come into play!

Abilites

As of now, Blade does not look like he will be joining the rest of the Marvel crew on the Fortnite map.

So, do not expect any mythic weapons for Blade as of now!

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

