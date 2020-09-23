[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Eliminate Wolverine – Location, Challenge, Battle Pass and More!

The next secret challenge for unlocking the Wolverine skin is one of the easier ones!

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min by Nick Farrell Sep 23, 2020
Eliminate Wolverine

The second patch of the new Fortnite season has released all over the world.

The main highlights for the new update is Wolverine’s appearance on the map.

The next challenge in the Wolverine set is to actually eliminate him!

Here’s how to do it.

Contents hide
1 Wolverine
2 Weeping Woods

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Wolverine

Announced via the early creator patch notes claystehling, we were made aware Wolverine would be spawning on the map.

READ MORE: Fortnite Patch V14.20 – Patch Notes, New Mythic Weapons

The patch notes stated the following:

“Confront Weapon X deep in Weeping Woods, take him out, and shred through your opponents with the Wolverine’s Claws mythic power”

Weeping Woods

As noted in the patch notes, players will be able to find Wolverine at the POI Weeping Woods.

This is the POI covered in trees, just north of Slurpy Swamp!

Best of luck!

READ MORE: Fortnite Xbox Series X: Console Pre-orders, Release Date

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon