Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Eliminate Wolverine – Location, Challenge, Battle Pass and More!

The next secret challenge for unlocking the Wolverine skin is one of the easier ones!

The second patch of the new Fortnite season has released all over the world.

The main highlights for the new update is Wolverine’s appearance on the map.

The next challenge in the Wolverine set is to actually eliminate him!

Here’s how to do it.

Wolverine

Announced via the early creator patch notes claystehling, we were made aware Wolverine would be spawning on the map.

READ MORE: Fortnite Patch V14.20 – Patch Notes, New Mythic Weapons

The patch notes stated the following:

“Confront Weapon X deep in Weeping Woods, take him out, and shred through your opponents with the Wolverine’s Claws mythic power”

Weeping Woods

As noted in the patch notes, players will be able to find Wolverine at the POI Weeping Woods.

This is the POI covered in trees, just north of Slurpy Swamp!

Best of luck!

READ MORE: Fortnite Xbox Series X: Console Pre-orders, Release Date