Football Manager requires a competent assistant manager to assist in various aspects, including team talks and player assessments. This page provides information on the best assistant managers in Football Manager 2024.
Now, let’s see who the best assistants in FM24 are.
The best assistant managers in FM24
The assistant manager in Football Manager 2024 is your trusted ally. You can assign any level of responsibility to him, making him a crucial or moderately important member of your staff. There are approximately 100 tasks that can be delegated in FM24, such as conducting team talks, managing team selection and training, as well as handling transfers, sales, and loans.
It is also important for your assistant manager to be competent in coaching, whether it be goalkeeping, defending, attacking, possession, or fitness. Lastly, they should have good judgment and the ability to evaluate players' potential and ability attributes to assess and improve the quality of players within your club.
Edd Vahid
- Club: Unemployed
- Qualifications: Continental Pro
- Expected wages: €15,000 p/w
- Rating: 2 stars
Antonio Natal
- Club: Unemployed
- Qualifications: Continental Pro
- Expected wages: €7,000 p/w
- Rating: 2 stars
Hermann Gerland
- Club: Unemployed
- Qualifications: Continental Pro
- Expected wages: €2,500 p/w
- Rating: 2.5 stars
Helmut Jungheim
- Club: Unemployed
- Qualifications: Continental Pro
- Expected wages: €2,500 p/w
- Rating: 2.5 stars
Brian Kidd
- Club: Unemployed
- Qualifications: Continental Pro
- Expected wages: €17,500 p/w
- Rating: 2.5 stars
How to find the best assistant managers in Football Manager 2024
To quickly find the staff you need, use the staff search tool located on the left-hand side of the screen. You can customize your search by using multiple variables that fit your requirements. Additionally, you can add them to your shortlists for future reference.
Furthermore, you can also find the best assistant managers in FM24 by checking out the backroom staff of different club and national teams. The top coaches are usually associated with the best teams.
Hopefully, we helped you understand how important the assistant manager is in FM24 and who the best assistants in Football Manager 24 are.
