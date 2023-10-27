Best physios & sports scientists in FM24 for ANY team

Football Manager 2024 early access is here and injuries are rife in this year's game!! If you have been diving into the beta you will have found that players, including goalkeepers, get hurt at a higher rate than previous years.

This means that your medical staff is more important than ever before. While the best of the best won't join you in the Vanarama North, you can still find an edge here.

The best physios & sports scientists in Football Manager 2024

The best tactics and wonderkids can win you games, but you'll only win championships if your best players can be on the field. Having a strong medical room with good physios and sports scientists can improve injury prevention, reduce fatigue between games, and speed up the rehab process to get your stars back on the field quickly.

click to enlarge + 3

While you obviously want medical staff with high physiotherapy or sports science attributes. You also want strong mental attributes too. Determination, level of discipline, and motivating are the golden trio when it comes to staff. These help the staff stick to their job, motivate players to do their work, and keep everyone in line.

So which medical staff members should you be looking to sign? Let's take a look!

Juanjo Brau

If you're at an elite team you should snap up Juanjo Brau, Barcelona's former head physio, immediately! He's got 20 physiotherapy and 17 sports science along with excellent mentals. He will want a "head of" title and cost you a pretty penny in wages, but when you're fighting for the Champions League you need your players fit & healthy!

Charles de Oliveira Costa

Another elite member of staff is Charles de Oliveira Costa. You'll need the Brazilian league added to see him, as he is currently a physio for SAN.

click to enlarge + 3

He'll also want a Head of Physio role to come over, but only around 1.1k/w in wages, which will quickly cover the 190k compensation you'll need to pay. he's got bright green attributes across the board and is an excellent hire.

Anke Steffen

If you're outside the big leagues you can try to scoop up Anke Steffen. A 39-year-old sports scientist she has 18 sports science and solid mentals. She'll be a good signing as you make your way to the elite circle.

Kris Van Crombrugge

Similarly, Kris Van Crombrugge is another solid pick. With 17 sports science and slightly better mentals than Steffen he is an excellent choice too.

Andrea Galli

An unemployed physio, Andrea Galli might be a bit picky about his next club as he has just come from Inter.

click to enlarge + 3

If you can convince him to sign though you'll have an excellent physio. He's got 19 physiotherapy and 20 adaptability, so you can take him anywhere!

Ricardo Perez

You could do a lot worse than Ricardo Perez if you are outside of the top teams. His 17 physiotherapy comes with 17 motivating and 16 adaptability. You'd also be giving him his first physio job!