Best coaches in FM24 for ANY team

Football Manager 2024 is finally in early access and it is time to assemble a crack team to take over the footballing world. You can create the best tactics and sign all the best wonderkids but if you don't have a backroom staff to develop them and drill your players it won't matter.

So what makes a good coach in FM24? And who are the ones you should sign? Let's take a look!

Best coaches in Football Manager 2024

There are lots of coaching attributes in Football Manager 2024, so it all depends on what you need the coach to do. If you need someone to lead your tactical possession training then that coach needs high mental and tactical attributes. If it's technical defending then they need high defensive and technical attributes.

Then there are the mental attributes. These are key regardless of what job you need to coach to do. There is a golden trio of mental attributes for all members of staff, those being determination, level of discipline, and motivating. These will keep your coaches working hard and making sure the players are too!

With all that in mind, these are the coaches you should be hiring!

Christophe Lollichon

This 60-year-old Frenchman is a miscast goalkeeper coach who is currently unemployed.

His GK coaching attributes are awful, but he has excellent mental attributes as well as 18 mental coaching, perfect for your possession coaching. He's very well-balanced with attacking & defending too. He's available for around £2k/w.

Volodymyr Yezerskyi

This 46-year-old Ukrainian coach can be snapped up for just £850/w and comes with 19 defending and 18 working with youngsters as well as exceptional mental attributes.

Pedro Sallaberry

If you are looking for a specific attacking tactical coach, then Pedro Sallaberry is your guy. He's got decent mental attributes but has 16 attacking, 15 tactical, and 18 working with youngsters, making him a strong choice for elite teams.

Paul Robinson

This 44-year-old Englishman is somehow coaching at Millwall despite his talents. His golden trio of mentals are all above 15 and he's got 16 defending, 16 working with youngsters, and 13 mental. Get him into your coaching staff immediately!

Kolo Toure

The ex-Arsenal, Man City, & Liverpool player is a talented (and unemployed) coach in FM24.

With 16 defending and very solid other coaching attributes he is very versatile for your staff. His mentals are also strong, but his 5 working with youngsters is a bit of an issue. Just make sure you have a veteran squad!

Kevin Ball

If you are coming up the English leagues then Kevin Ball is an excellent hire. He has 20 working with youngsters to get the most out of your wonderkids and is well-balanced between attacking, defending, mental, and tactical so can be assigned multiple roles and still perform well. He's best kept in the UK or Ireland though as he only has 10 adaptability. He can be yours for around £2.1k/w.

Michael Johnson

This 49-year-old Jamaican is also unemployed, so you won't have to pay any compensation to bring him in. He's got good mental attributes again, and 16 working with youngsters. He's best served as a defensive coach in a lower-table Premier League or Championship side. If you can snap him up lower than that he will be brilliant for you!

Darlan Schneider

A quality fitness coach who is currently unemployed! You can grab Schneider for around £1.5k/w and make use of his excellent 18 fitness, 18 determination, and 18 discipline.

Toni Tapalovic

If you want a new goalkeeping coach then Toni Tapalovic is your guy. he's got great mentals along with 20 GK distribution, 18 GK handling, and 18 GK shot stopping. He's ready to create a new Manuel Neuer!

Yannick Arts

A new role has been added this year, set piece coach! This is the coach that gets your players to know and understand their roles when it comes to attacking and defending corners and free kicks. They are important as the best corner routine can back you 15+ goals a season.

Yannick Arts is unemployed at the start of your save and has 15 set pieces along with decent mental attributes to get your team finding that extra edge.