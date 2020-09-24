BREAKING* Football Manager 2021 release date confirmed! Beta date, platforms, & more

The sensational managerial sim returns! Early access will be available, as will an additional platform!

Football season is well underway once again, and now we know when Football Manager 2021 will land!

Sports Interactive has finally revealed the release date for FM21. But when is it?

The brand new managerial sim has a release date of 24 November!

That’s a little later than usual, but this was expected given a recent statement from Studio Director Miles Jacobson.

“They will be delivered a little later than we’d originally planned, but they’ll have exceptionally strong feature sets”

We can’t wait to see what SI has planned after the amazing success of FM20.

What about the Beta?

The press release doesn’t mention the beta, but it does talk about Early Access!

It looks like this will start two weeks before release, so that’s around 10 November. However that is not a firm date.

Those that pre-purchase FM21 from a SEGA-approved digital retailer (eg Steam, Epic Games Store) will get a 10% discount and Early Access!

FM21 on Xbox

For the first time since 2007, Football Manager is coming to Xbox!

FM21 will be available on Xbox through the Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition.

BEAUTIFUL BOX: If you like the physical editon then here it is!

This game will be specially tailored for the console family, and modelled on FM Touch. As a Play Anywhere digital title players can play their saves across Xbox and any Windows 10 PC.

The game will be available on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X & S, and you pay just once to play across the Xbox ecosystem.

