Football Manager 2021 System Requirements: Windows, Mac iOS, & more

Football Manager 2021 is on the way!

With a confirmed release date plenty of us a counting the days until we can play.

But, will your machine be able to handle FM21?

FM21 System Requirements

One of the terrific things about the Football Manager series is that you don't need an amazing gaming PC to run it!

That said, it won't work on just any old machine. Here are the requirements you need for FM21.

Windows

Minimum requirements for FM21 are the same as the recommended ones, so that's nice!

OS - Windows 7 (SPI), 8/8.1, 10 (Update 1903/May 2019 or later) - 64-bit

- Windows 7 (SPI), 8/8.1, 10 (Update 1903/May 2019 or later) - 64-bit Processor - Intel Core 2 or AMD Athlon 64 - 1.8 GHz +

- Intel Core 2 or AMD Athlon 64 - 1.8 GHz + Memory - 4GB

- 4GB Storage - 7GB

- 7GB Direct X - 11

- 11 Graphics - Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT or AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 – 256MB VRAM DirectX API: Version 11

Mac OS

Like on Windows, the Mac's minimum requirements are the same as the recommended ones.

OS - 10.13.6, 12.14.6, 10.15.5, 11 - 64-bit

- 10.13.6, 12.14.6, 10.15.5, 11 - 64-bit Processor - Intel Core 2 Duo - 1.8 GHz +

- Intel Core 2 Duo - 1.8 GHz + Memory - 4GB

- 4GB Storage - 7GB

- 7GB Graphics - Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT or AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 – 256MB VRAM

- Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT or AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 – 256MB VRAM Other - macOS 10.14 and later requires Metal API: Version 1 macOS 10.13 requires OpenGL: Version 2.1

Football Manager 2021 release date

The new Sports Interactive game will come out on 24 November.

That's not the earliest you can play FM21 though.

Thanks to Early Access, anyone who pre-purchases on Steam or Epic Games Store will get access two weeks early. This is similar to the beta from previous years.

