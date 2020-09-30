header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Football Manager

30 Sep 2020

Football Manager 2021 System Requirements: Windows, Mac iOS, & more

Football Manager 2021 System Requirements: Windows, Mac iOS, & more

Can your computer handle FM21? The details are finally out and you might need to upgrade!

Jump To
link decal

FM21 System Requirements

link decal

Football Manager 2021 release date

Football Manager 2021 is on the way!

With a confirmed release date plenty of us a counting the days until we can play.

But, will your machine be able to handle FM21?

FM21 System Requirements

One of the terrific things about the Football Manager series is that you don't need an amazing gaming PC to run it!

READ MORE: FM21 - FIFA ratings give hint at wonderkids for new game

That said, it won't work on just any old machine. Here are the requirements you need for FM21.

Windows

Minimum requirements for FM21 are the same as the recommended ones, so that's nice!

FM21 art

ROAD TO GLORY: No game offers the long journey to the top like FM

  • OS - Windows 7 (SPI), 8/8.1, 10 (Update 1903/May 2019 or later) - 64-bit
  • Processor - Intel Core 2 or AMD Athlon 64 - 1.8 GHz +
  • Memory - 4GB
  • Storage - 7GB
  • Direct X - 11
  • Graphics - Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT or AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 – 256MB VRAM DirectX API: Version 11

Mac OS

Like on Windows, the Mac's minimum requirements are the same as the recommended ones.

  • OS - 10.13.6, 12.14.6, 10.15.5, 11 - 64-bit
  • Processor - Intel Core 2 Duo - 1.8 GHz +
  • Memory - 4GB
  • Storage - 7GB
  • Graphics - Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT or AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 – 256MB VRAM
  • Other - macOS 10.14 and later requires Metal API: Version 1 macOS 10.13 requires OpenGL: Version 2.1

Football Manager 2021 release date

The new Sports Interactive game will come out on 24 November.

That's not the earliest you can play FM21 though.

Thanks to Early Access, anyone who pre-purchases on Steam or Epic Games Store will get access two weeks early. This is similar to the beta from previous years.

READ MORE: FM21 coming to Xbox!

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy