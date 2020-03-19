Football Manager 2020: The most entertaining players to sign for your save – Erling Haaland, Kai Havertz, & more

Quality doesn’t always equal exciting. These are the players to sign if you want to have fun.

We all want success in Football Manager 2020, but we also want to be entertained.

Sports Interactive have gone the extra mile for people in self-isolation by making FM20 free on Steam for the next week.

So while you might know who you want to manage, the biggest question is who you should sign first.

Obviously, if you take over Portsmouth you won’t be looking to make the same moves you would at Man City, but we all want entertaining players.

These aren’t just the guys that put the ball in the net or keep clean sheets, but the ones that get you out of your seat with epic performances.

Who are they? Let’s take a look.

Erling Haaland

By now we all know about the talents of the young Norwiegen forward. His winter move to Borussia Dortmund makes him a little less easy to buy.

However, you can start a game without the winter update, which would put him back at RB Salzburg and make him far easier to buy.

Haaland’s entertainment factor comes from his insane consistency in front of goal and all-round ability. He is great from distance, a natural poacher, and good in the air. There’s nothing he can’t do.

Kai Havertz

If you aren’t Man City, you won’t have a better AMC option than Kai Havertz. The young German is extremely creative and can dictate the pace of the game.

There’s nothing as fun in FM20 as watching someone unlock the opposition and create chance after chance.

Adama Traore

When you think of entertaining players, Wolves aren’t really the first team that springs to mind. However, in FM20 they have a number of players that are fun to have in your team.

The main one is Adama Traore. The pacy winger is a dribbling machine that can make any defender look silly. He is also far more affordable than Kylian Mbappe!

Alex Grimaldo

Left backs are notoriously hard to find in FM but Alex Grimaldo is a strong option, and one that is a bit undervalued in FM20.

The Portuguese full-back is an elite attacking threat that can score and create, while also stifling opponents.

Mattia Perin

What is more entertaining than an excentric goalie?

Perin is a quality shot-stopper with that dash of unpredictability that makes life so spicy. Sure, you might concede a few extra goals but you’ll also enjoy him racing out to clear balls and making spectacular saves.