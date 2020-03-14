Football Manager 2020: 3 teams to manage during coronavirus down time

Football Manager 2020: 3 teams to manage during coronavirus down time

With no sport on the TV now is the perfect time to start a new save and lead a team to glory.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 14, 2020
football manager 2020 corona new save

The weekend is here, but sport is not thanks to coronavirus. Football is off, and even managers are sick. which got us thinking…

With the Premier League, NBA, and Formula One all calling off events at least for the next few weeks, sports fans have a lot of free time on their hands.

That’s where Football Manager 2020 comes in.

The managerial sim from Sports Interactive is a truly superb game that puts you at the heart of decision-making for nearly any club or country.

So if you are new to the game, or just want a fresh challenge, who should you manage?

Keep reading to find out!

NOW WATCH BELOW: All the managerial tips you need for FM20!
Contents hide
1 Borussia Dortmund
2 Arsenal
3 Zebre (Juventus)

These are the three teams you should consider managing with all that free time.

Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland in Football Manager 2020
WONDERKID: FM20 knew Haaland would be great

Two words: Erling. Haaland.

The superstar teenager made a move to Dortmund in the winter transfer window and has been a sensation in the yellow and black.

He was recently seen living rent-free in the heads of PSG players after their Champions League clash.

READ MORE: Football Manager 2020 – wonderkid left wingers

If that isn’t enough, then the likes of Jadon Sancho, Achraf Hakimi, and Marco Reus are also there to let you play whatever kind of football you want.

Arsenal

Arsenal's club vision in Football Manager 2020
REASONABLE REQUESTS: The Arsenal board don’t set the bar too high

With Mikel Arteta testing positive, Arsenal need a new manager right? So why not take over at The Emirates?

It has been a while since the Gunners were a serious title contender in the Premier League, but with strong finances and some quality young players they are a great club to manage.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lucas Torreira, and Keiron Tierney are all excellent in Football Manager 2020, so you have a strong core to work with while you stamp your name on the squad as a whole.

Zebre (Juventus)

Juventus in Football Manager 2020
PERFECT: You have the talent to play any style at Juve

Just don’t play Danielle Rugani for a while!

The Italian champions are mired in a battle with Lazio atop Serie A, but have more pressing concerns. The team was at the centre of the coronavirus worries, and have a 1-0 deficit to Lyon in their Champions League tie.

READ MORE: FM20 – Best young defensive midfielders

That is the real challenge in Football Manager 2020. Juve have been desperate for European success but keep falling short. You’d be a hero if you finally bring home the trophy.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, and Matthijs de Ligt you have a great chance to do something magical.

