Football Manager

*BREAKING* Football Manager 2020: Winter Update RELEASED!

No more waiting, the new transfers are in place. Here are all the updates arriving in FM20.

Haaland Winter Update FM20

The wait is over – the January transfers have now arrived in Football Manager 2020.

It was a big January window for wonderkid transfers, and you can now play with the teams who bagged the very best.

What arrives in the FM20 Winter Update?

Winter Update 20.3.0 features all the latest signings and squads from the January Transfer Window.

As well as the latest transfers your team may also benefit from tweaked attributes and improved player ratings as determined by our scouting team who have been busy, as always, analysing and assessing performances in the first half of the season.

football manager 2020 bundesliga transfers
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK – Sports Interactive have already revealed the biggest moves from the Bundesliga

Data updates will only appear in newly started careers and will not affect existing save games.

What about moves that went through after January?

A February data update will follow shortly after the closure of this window on February 29th.

Expect deals like Martin Braithwaite’s move from Leganes to Barcelona to be on there.

How to download the update

Restart Steam now to get the update or purchase FM20 to see if your team has been improved.

As well as data revisions, managers will also benefit from a number of gameplay improvements – some of the highlights include:

  • Number of Stability and Crash fixes
  • Improvements to game optimisation and increased performance both inside and outside of matches
  • Over 650,000 changes to database records
  • 20,000 new players and non-players created
  • Number of UI improvements
  • Various other improvements across the game

Football Manager 2020 Touch owners will get these updates early next week.

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

