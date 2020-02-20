BREAKING* Football Manager 2020: Winter Update RELEASED!

The wait is over – the January transfers have now arrived in Football Manager 2020.
It was a big January window for wonderkid transfers, and you can now play with the teams who bagged the very best.NOW WATCH BELOW: All the managerial tips you need for FM20!
What arrives in the FM20 Winter Update?
Winter Update 20.3.0 features all the latest signings and squads from the January Transfer Window.
As well as the latest transfers your team may also benefit from tweaked attributes and improved player ratings as determined by our scouting team who have been busy, as always, analysing and assessing performances in the first half of the season.
Data updates will only appear in newly started careers and will not affect existing save games.
What about moves that went through after January?
A February data update will follow shortly after the closure of this window on February 29th.
Expect deals like Martin Braithwaite’s move from Leganes to Barcelona to be on there.
How to download the update
Restart Steam now to get the update or purchase FM20 to see if your team has been improved.
As well as data revisions, managers will also benefit from a number of gameplay improvements – some of the highlights include:
- Number of Stability and Crash fixes
- Improvements to game optimisation and increased performance both inside and outside of matches
- Over 650,000 changes to database records
- 20,000 new players and non-players created
- Number of UI improvements
- Various other improvements across the game
Football Manager 2020 Touch owners will get these updates early next week.