FIFA 23 FUT Level Up Team 1: All cards, leaks & more

A unique event has started in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring the brand-new FUT Level Up cards. We already have an SBC for Raheem Sterling, with EA revealing the Team 1 of this latest batch of items.

The FUT Level Up cards come with unique Objectives which players can complete to upgrade different aspects of these items. Some will grant simple stat boosts, others may upgrade their weak foot or become more skilful. They can even learn extra traits to help them stand out from the rest of your FUT roster.

If you're intrigued by this, then let's tell you everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 FUT Level Up Team 1, including the full roster and their OVR ratings.

FUT Level Up Team 1 - Release date

The FUT Level Up Team cards are available starting on 7 July, with a healthy selection of players to choose from.

A new FUT Level Up Team will be released on 14 July, so you got roughly a week to get your hands on those you wish to obtain. Speaking of which...

All FUT Level Up Team 1 card

Credit: EA Sports The FUT Level Up Team 1

These are the items available in the FIFA 23 FUT Level Up Team 1:

Kevin de Bruyne (98 OVR base, 99 OVR upgraded)

Timo Werner (93 OVR base, 96 OVR upgraded)

Edinson Cavani (94 OVR base, 96 OVR upgraded)

Alphonso Davies (93 OVR base, 95 OVR upgraded)

Enzo Fernández (92 OVR base, 95 OVR upgraded)

Dusan Vlahovic (93 OVR base, 95 OVR upgraded)

Jesús Corona (92 OVR base, 94 OVR upgraded)

Renato Sanches (93 OVR base, 94 OVR upgraded)

Juan Foyth (91 OVR base, 93 OVR upgraded)

Nabil Fekir (92 OVR base, 93 OVR upgraded)

Willian Pacho (90 OVR base, 93 OVR upgraded)

Plus, all the FUT Level Up Team 1 cards available via SBC (Squad Building Challenge):

Raheem Sterling (92 OVR base, 95 OVR upgraded)

And that's it! We'll be sure to update this article as more FIFA 23 FUT Level Up SBCs become available in the coming days.

