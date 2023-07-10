EA reveal NEW cover art for EA Sports FC

The hype around EA Sports FC is mounting big time, with official information starting to filter out.

Leaks have swirled but confirmation has now started from EA themselves, with the brand new cover for the Ultimate Edition edition version of the game being our first piece of official news.

Showcased are multiple stars from past and present, as well as those from the women's game.

Check below to discover the brand-new cover for EA Sports FC.

EA Sports FC Ultimate Edition Cover Revealed

Finally, official information for EA Sports FC has finally arrived in the form of the Ultimate Edition cover art.

Showcasing stars like Beckham, Haaland and Pele, this cover showcases the power of new Hypermotion V technology used in the game.

Not only do we see legends past and present from the men's game, but we can also see strong representation from the women's game, with their rumoured implementation into Ultimate Team set to be confirmed soon.

NEW ERA - The Ultimate Edition art for EA Sports FC has been revealed

Slap bang in the middle of the cover art is Erling Haaland, which may well confirm the rumour that he's replacing Kylian Mbappe as the game's cover star.

In fact, this cover art gives us plenty of hints about exciting features in the new game, with the continued presence of international teams seemingly confirmed as well.

No pre-order information or edition details have dropped yet, but you can imagine it's only a matter of time before we see further details confirmed for EA Sports FC.

READ - EA Sports FC Trailer Countdown

EA Sports FC Release Date

If EA sticks to its usual sporting schedule, EA Sports FC will likely see a release date on Friday, 29 September 2023, in keeping with the FIFA titles that have gone before.

NEW ERA - EA Sports FC lands in 2023

However, there have been whisperings of an early release date in keeping with the start of the real-life football season. With the 2023/24 Premier League season kicking off on the weekend of Saturday, 12 August, we could see a release date in mid-August instead!

EA Sports FC Price

Loading...

With the game still a long way off, there is unsurprisingly no confirmed price for EA Sports FC.

NEW ERA - EA Sports FC lands in 2023

There has been talk of EA's football title becoming a subscription model though, with annual updates for teams, kits, etc while updating the gameplay and players much more frequently.

The Ultimate Edition for EA Sports FC will likely retail around the £99.99 mark as seen in previous years.