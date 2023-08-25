We are coming to the end of FUTTIES with a final of FUTTIES Team 6 here! This last promo has brought amazing cards and the one we are talking about today is no different!

FUT players have been receiving amazing boosts covered with the iconic pink FUTTIES card, this is one of the most enjoyable promos of the year and it is clear to see why!

FUTTIES celebrate the full FIFA year as a whole, celebrating fun players in the game and real life so it is no surprise that the talented Mudryk joins the FUTTIES fun.

Here is how to complete FUTTIES Premium Mudryk SBC with the cheapest and easiest solutions possible.

FUTTIES Premium Mykhailo Mudryk (97 OVR)

Mudryk joins FUTTIES Team 6 as an amazing 97-rated left winger! With 99 pace and 98 dribbling, he will be unstoppable in FIFA 23!

This promo marks the end game of FIFA, however, the enjoyment is still here with cards like this! Rapid, great dribbling, and skillful this card looks amazing!

Active from: August 25, 2023

Expires on: September 8, 2023

SBC requirements

Here is how to complete this Mykhailo Mudryk squad building challenge in the cheapest and easiest way possible!

Overall this SBC will cost roughly 289k coins. Not a bad price overall for this card - this price will drop over the next few days so keep up to date with EasySBC to analyse if his price has dropped.

Tactical Emulation

Team Rating: Min. 87

Players from Chelsea: Min. 1

Cost: 42.4k coins

Premier League

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from Premier League: Min. 1

Cost: 56.2k coins

90-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Min. 90

Cost: 91.8k coins

91-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Min. 91

Cost: 99k coins

And that is it, just 4 squads to complete this amazing card!

