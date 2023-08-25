The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with the FUTTIES Team 6 live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with Manchester City's powerhouse striker Erling Halaand getting his own Premium FUTTIES card via SBC.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

So if you want to know how to complete the Haaland FUTTIES Premium SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Erling Haaland Premium FUTTIES (99 OVR)

Start Date: Friday, 25 August.

Expiry Date: Thursday, 7 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit 14 squads to unlock the Erling Haaland Premium FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:

Manchester City

Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mixed Players pack.

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mixed Players pack.

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Premium Electrum Players pack.

Top Form

Team Rating: Min. 88

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

Reward: 1 x Gold Players pack.

89-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Min. 89

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold pack

89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Prime Gold Players pack

89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Premium Mixed Players pack.

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Gold pack.

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Rare Gold Players pack.

92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 92

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.

92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 92

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Erling Haaland Premium FUTTIES SBC.

Manchester City

87-Rated Squad

Premier League

Top Form

89-Rated Squad

89-Rated Squad

89-Rated Squad

90-Rated Squad

90-Rated Squad

91-Rated Squad

91-Rated Squad

91-Rated Squad

92-Rated Squad

92-Rated Squad

