The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with the FUTTIES Team 6 live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with Manchester City's powerhouse striker Erling Halaand getting his own Premium FUTTIES card via SBC.
FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.
So if you want to know how to complete the Haaland FUTTIES Premium SBC we got you covered with everything you need.
Erling Haaland Premium FUTTIES (99 OVR)
Start Date: Friday, 25 August.
Expiry Date: Thursday, 7 September.
SBC Requirements
You will need to submit 14 squads to unlock the Erling Haaland Premium FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:
Manchester City
- Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Mixed Players pack.
87-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Mixed Players pack.
Premier League
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Premium Electrum Players pack.
Top Form
- Team Rating: Min. 88
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1
Reward: 1 x Gold Players pack.
89-Rated Squad
- Team Rating: Min. 89
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1
Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold pack
89-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 89
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Small Prime Gold Players pack
89-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 89
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Premium Mixed Players pack.
90-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.
90-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.
91-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack.
91-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Gold pack.
91-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Small Rare Gold Players pack.
92-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 92
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.
92-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 92
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.
Solutions
Check our solutions for each Erling Haaland Premium FUTTIES SBC.
Manchester City
87-Rated Squad
Premier League
Top Form
89-Rated Squad
89-Rated Squad
89-Rated Squad
90-Rated Squad
90-Rated Squad
91-Rated Squad
91-Rated Squad
91-Rated Squad
92-Rated Squad
92-Rated Squad
