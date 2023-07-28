FIFA 23 Rodrygo FUTTIES SBC Cheapest Solutions

The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with Brazilian wonderkid Rodrygo getting his own FUTTIES Hero card via SBC.

Despite being only 22 years old, Rodrygo can already boast of being an important of Real Madrid in recent years, helping them win two LaLiga trophies, one Champions League, and even two Copas del Rey.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

So if you want to know how to complete the Rodrygo FUTTIES SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Rodrygo FUTTIES (96 OVR)

Rodrygo FUTTIES

Start Date: Friday, 28 July

Expiry Date: Friday, 25 August

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit five squads to unlock the Rodrygo FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:

Real Madrid

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Rare Gold Players pack.

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mega Pack

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Rodrygo FUTTIES SBC.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid SBC

Brazil

Brazil SBC

Top Form

Top Form SBC

LaLiga

LaLiga SBC

91-Rated Squad

91-Rated Squad SBC

