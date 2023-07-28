FIFA 23 Rodrygo FUTTIES SBC Cheapest Solutions

The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with Brazilian wonderkid Rodrygo getting his own FUTTIES Hero card via SBC.
Despite being only 22 years old, Rodrygo can already boast of being an important of Real Madrid in recent years, helping them win two LaLiga trophies, one Champions League, and even two Copas del Rey.
FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.
So if you want to know how to complete the Rodrygo FUTTIES SBC we got you covered with everything you need.
Rodrygo FUTTIES (96 OVR)
Start Date: Friday, 28 July
Expiry Date: Friday, 25 August
SBC Requirements
You will need to submit five squads to unlock the Rodrygo FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:
Real Madrid
- Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
- IF + TOTS Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.
Brazil
- Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
- IF + TOTS Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 89
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.
Top Form
- IF + TOTS Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Small Rare Gold Players pack.
LaLiga
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack
91-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- # of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Mega Pack
Solutions
Check our solutions for each Rodrygo FUTTIES SBC.
Real Madrid
Brazil
Top Form
LaLiga
91-Rated Squad
