FIFA 23 Rodrygo FUTTIES SBC Cheapest Solutions

By Andrés Aquino
Rodrygo FUTTIES
Credit: FUTBIN

The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with Brazilian wonderkid Rodrygo getting his own FUTTIES Hero card via SBC.

Despite being only 22 years old, Rodrygo can already boast of being an important of Real Madrid in recent years, helping them win two LaLiga trophies, one Champions League, and even two Copas del Rey.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

So if you want to know how to complete the Rodrygo FUTTIES SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Rodrygo FUTTIES (96 OVR)

Rodrygo FUTTIES SBC
Credit: FUTBIN
Rodrygo FUTTIES

Start Date: Friday, 28 July

Expiry Date: Friday, 25 August

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit five squads to unlock the Rodrygo FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:

Real Madrid

  • Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
  • IF + TOTS Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

Brazil

  • Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
  • IF + TOTS Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 89
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

Top Form

  • IF + TOTS Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 90
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Rare Gold Players pack.

LaLiga

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 90
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack

91-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 91
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mega Pack

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Rodrygo FUTTIES SBC.

Real Madrid

Rodrygo SBC FUTTIES
Credit: EasySBC
Real Madrid SBC

Brazil

Rodrygo SBC FUTTIES
Credit: EasySBC
Brazil SBC

Top Form

Rodrygo Top Form SBC
Credit: EasySBC
Top Form SBC

LaLiga

Rodrygo SBC FUTTIES
Credit: EasySBC
LaLiga SBC

91-Rated Squad

Rodrygo FUTTIES sbc
Credit: EasySBC
91-Rated Squad SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

