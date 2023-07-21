FIFA 23 FUTTIES: 'Best Of' Top 100 Players List

FIFA 23 FUTTIES is finally here, with an amazing first batch of players released via packs, SBC's and now Objectives with FUTTIES Gosens.

As EA Sports FC quickly approaches, lets enjoy the end of FIFA 23 with one last FIFA FUTTIES promo.

Along with FUTTIES, we also have the 'Best Of' players re-released back into FIFA 22 Ultimate Team! with some of the best players in the game. If you missed out on any of the following players, this is your chance to pack them!

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team 'Best Of' list

As FUTTIES is finally here, it has brought along the 'Best Of' where you can now have access to the following players, back in packs:

click to enlarge + 3

TOTY ICON Ronaldo [95]

RULEBREAKERS Zaha [86]

CENTURION Tadić [87]

WINTER WILDCARDS Saint-Maximin [87]

CENTURION Rebić [87]

OTW Bergwijn [85]

WINTER WILDCARDS Pépé [87]

Out Of Position Hernández [88]

UEL Road to the knockout Terrier [86]

WINTER WILDCARDS Kluivert [86]

UCL Road to the Knockout Foden [89]

TOTY HONOURABLE MENTIONS Vinicius Jr [91]

CENTURION Ibrahimović [90]

CENTURION Quagliarella [87]

WINTER WILDCARDS Pato [86]

RULEBREAKERS Džeko [88]

CENTURION Stuani [85]

UCL Road to the Knockout Aubameyang [91]

CENTURION Aspas [87]

WINTER WILDCARDS Lacazette [89]

UECL Road to the Knockout Moreno [88]

CENTURION Vardy [88]

WINTER WILDCARDS Traoré [86]

WINTER WILDCARDS Dembélé [87]

UCL Road to the Knockout Schick [87]

OTW Haaland [91]

Out Of Position Touré [83]

TOTY ICON Müller [95]

CENTURION Salah [93]

CENTURION Silva [85]

UCL Road to the Knockout Belloli [86]

UECL Road to the Knockout Ikoné [86]

Out Of Position James [88]

WINTER WILDCARDS Félix [89]

CENTURION Saelemaekers [85]

OTW Antony [86]

RULEBREAKERS Ribéry [90]

Out Of Position Berardi [86]

TOTY ICON Gullit [94]

WINTER WILDCARDS Chiellini [87]

WINTER WILDCARDS Díaz [86]

CENTURION Neuhaus [85]

RULEBREAKERS Havertz [88]

WINTER WILDCARDS Wirtz [87]

OTW Mané [92]

UEL Road to the Knockout Simon [86]

WINTER WILDCARDS Chong [84]

RULEBREAKERS Smith Rowe [86]

TOTY ICON Pirlo [93]

RULEBREAKERS Herrera [84]

WINTER WILDCARDS De Bruyne [93]

CENTURION Verratti [89]

Out Of Position Joaquin [84]

WINTER WILDCARDS Kimmich [91]

TOTY HONOURABLE MENTIONS Valverde [89]

TOTY HONOURABLE MENTIONS Pedro [90]

RULEBREAKERS Bailey [86]

TOTY HONOURABLE MENTIONS Saka [89]

RULEBREAKERS Sissoko [86]

WINTER WILDCARDS Kanté [91]

Out Of Position Traoré [86]

RULEBREAKERS Phillips [87]

UCL Road to the Knockout Anguissa [87]

CENTURION Alba [88]

CENTURION Biraghi [86]

CENTURION Günter [86]

TOTY HONOURABLE MENTIONS Cancelo [91]

WINTER WILDCARDS Robertson [89]

WINTER WILDCARDS Mendy [87]

RULEBREAKERS Estupiñán [83]

TOTY ICON Vidić [91]

RULEBREAKERS Piqué [89]

RULEBREAKERS Ramos [89]

WINTER WILDCARDS KP Boateng [87]

CENTURION Hasebe [85]

CENTURION Azpilicueta [87]

TOTY HONOURABLE MENTIONS Koulibaly [91]

WINTER WILDCARDS Varane [88]

OTW Rüdiger [89]

Out Of Position Fofana [86]

RULEBREAKERS Sánchez [87]

WINTER WILDCARDS Weghorst [87]

RULEBREAKERS Godfrey [84]

CENTURION Kimpembe [86]

WINTER WILDCARDS Tomori [88]

OTW de Ligt [90]

CENTURION Bastoni [86]

TOTY ICON Nesta [94]

RULEBREAKERS Lacroix [85]

CENTURION Coleman [86]

WINTER WILDCARDS Pereira [86]

Loading...

RULEBREAKERS Meunier [84]

CENTURION Vázquez [87]

WINTER WILDCARDS Toljan [86]

UEL Road to the Knockout Wan-Bissaka [87]

CENTURION Alexander-Arnold [90]

TOTY ICON Zanetti [93]

TOTY ICON van der Sar [92]

WINTER WILDCARDS Butland [89]

TOTY HONOURABLE MENTIONS Maignan [89]

Most expensive 'best of' players

Introducing the top 10 most expensive players available from the Batch 1 best of SBC.

Credit to: @DonkTrading

click to enlarge + 3

The Batch 1 'best of' SBC currently costs 35k coins to complete

'Best Of' Batch 1 Player Pick SBC cheapest solution

Provided by EasySBC, the following team before is how you complete the FUTTIES 'Best Of' Batch 1 Player Pick Squad Building Challenge.

click to enlarge + 3

With more information dropping on FUTTIES everyday, be sure to stay up to date with the latest information on RealSport101.



