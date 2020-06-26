FIFA 21: Xbox Series X Price, Pre-order, Editions, and more

There’s some awesome editions to be had, but how much will they cost on Microsoft’s net-gen console?

You’ve come to the right place for everything you need to know on price, pre-ordering, and more for FIFA 21 for Xbox Series X.

Let’s get straight to it!

FIFA 21 Xbox Series X Price

At the time of writing, there is no official price for the FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X.

However, what we do know is that if you purchase the title on Xbox One, you will be entitled to a free upgrade, if you decide to go for an Xbox Series X.

It’s part of EA’s Dual Entitlement scheme, which you can see laid out in the picture below.

So, if the game gets a free upgrade to next-gen, the question is – how much is the title on Xbox One? We’ve got our full FIFA 21 Xbox One Pre-order and Editions guide right here, but keep reading for a brief overview.

Editions

So even without a FIFA 21 price tag for Xbox Series X, what we do know is that the title will come in the form of a few different editions.

All of these editions are available for pre-order, which in itself gives you extra bonuses!

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME for £54.99 and will get you some extras too.

A pre-order will get you:

Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Pre-ordering is a great way to get the game asap, but there is a way to play FIFA 21 even earlier than the official release date…

FIFA 21 Xbox One Champions Edition

The Champions Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME for £79.99. With this Edition, you get in-game bonuses, but you’ll also get three days early access.

Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 Xbox One Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME now for £89.99 and is the creme-de-la-creme of the editions. It’s only £10 more than the Champions Edition, but along with three days early access you get:

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

For everything FIFA 21, from confirmed features for FIFA 21 on next-gen, and more – be sure to check back in with us.