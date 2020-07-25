FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Who will join Eric Cantona in the 100-man Icon lineup?

The King will be there, but who will join him as EA announce their biggest ever lineup!

The evolution of Icons within FIFA Ultimate Team has been fascinating.

Icons were originally known as Legends (albeit it in a slightly different capacity) when they were first introduced in FIFA 14. By FIFA 15 they were Xbox exclusive before changing to their current Icon title in FIFA 18.

But Icons have evolved massively since then, and in FIFA 21, they are set to be better than ever.

100 Icons

Yes, you read that correctly. EA have announced that there will be 100 Icons that will feature within the FUT 21 roster. Crazy, right?

That is twelve more than seen in FIFA 20. Some way from the measly sixteen that were initially put in FIFA 18.

100! There will be more Icons in FIFA 21 than ever before!

One of these new Icons has been revealed already, but the other 11 are yet to be announced. It looks as though we will have to wait until August’s Pitch Notes before we will see the lineup in full.

The King heads to FIFA 21

The one new Icon that you can look forward to trying out in FIFA 21 is Manchester United legend, Eric Cantona.

THE KING! Cantona is officially entering FIFA 21

The Frenchman made a total of 156 Premier League appearances during stints with Manchester United and Leeds United, scoring 70 goals and registering 56 assists.

He would have made a few more, if not for *that* infamous moment at Selhurst Park when he reacted rather strongly to something directed at him by a Palace fan!

Who else might feature?

Presuming that the 88 that featured this year retain their place – and there is no guarantee of that – that means there is space for 11 more Icons to join the FIFA 21 roster.

Modern Day Greats

There are a whole host of recently retired/retiring footballing greats who may well be set to make their debut in the Icons roster.

Chelsea’s defensive duo of Ashely Cole and John Terry are two who could potentially feature. Cole retired in August of 2019 whilst John Terry – currently assistant manager at Aston Villa – retired back in 2018.

Roma legend Francesco Totti – who retired back in 2017 – could well be a forward option in FIFA 21, whilst we wouldn’t be surprised to see Manchester City great Yaya Toure – currently without a club – added in amongst the midfielders.

Old School Legends

But let’s not forget about those Icons from years past.

There are plenty in the mix already – the likes of Bobby Moore and Lev Yashin come to mind – but there are still plenty more who definitely warrant a place in and amongst those greats.

Argentina turned Spain great Alfredo Di Stefano – who scored 279 goals between the 1950’s and 60’s – could be a good shout, as could Hungarian talisman Ferenc Puskas – whom the Puskas goal of the year award is named after.

England’s ’66 World Cup Final hero Sir Geoff Hurst must also be in with a shout.

