FIFA 21 Ratings: Spurs – Kane, Son, Lloris & more

Tottenham will be hoping to improve in Joses’ first full season in charge. Here is how they shape up in FIFA 21

The 2020/21 Premier League season got back underway today, and Spurs fans will be hoping for a much better showing this time round.

Jose Mourinho has been quiet in the transfer window as he begins his first full season in charge. How will his side lineup on FIFA 21?

Confirmed Ratings

A handful of Jose Mourinho’s men have made it into the top 100 ranked players on FIFA 21.

Here are all the confirmed ratings we have so far.

Harry Kane (OVR 88)

Harry Kane remains one of the Premier Leagues best strikers in FIFA 21.

That is despite scoring *only* 18 Premier League goals last season, a return which sees Kane’s overall drop to an 88.

Heung-Min Son (OVR 87)

When he’s on form, there are few more enjoyable players to watch than Heung-Min Son.

Son was one of the most sought after Premier League players in Ultimate Team on FIFA 20. That won’t be any different on FIFA 21.

Hugo Lloris (OVR 88 → 87)

Lloris’ 19/20 campaign took a big hit when he broke his arm against Brighton back in October.

But despite this, the Frenchman still enjoyed a largely successful season in an underwhelming campaign for Spurs. He remains one of the PL’s best between the sticks.

Toby Alderweireld (OVR 85)

A reliable man in the heart of defence.

Limited appearances towards the back end of the season sees Alderweireld drop to an 85 OVR, just enough to keep him in the top 100 for another season.

Predictions

Here our are predictions for some of the other big names at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dele Alli (OVR 84 → 83)

Will we see a resurgence from Dele Alli?

The England international was once one of Europe’s hottest prospects, will he find his best form on FIFA 21?

Steven Bergwijn (OVR 82 → 82)

The Dutch winger already looks like a good signing.

Spurs brought Steven Bergwijn to the club in January and he has already bagged three goals in the Premier League.

Lucas Moura (OVR 83 → 82)

The Brazilian forward has shown glimpses of what he is capable of.

Lucas Moura has struggled for consistency throughout his time at Spurs and have managed just four goals in 28 appearances this season.

Giovanni Lo Celso (OVR 83 → 82)

Argentine midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso is yet to register a goal or assist in the Premier League.

Despite making most of his appearances from the bench, Lo Celso’s loan move has been made permanent for a fee of around £30 million.

Davinson Sanchez (OVR 83 → 82)

Davinson Sanchez has been a favourite among FUT fans for a while.

The Colombian possesses all the physical attributes to be a top-class defender, but he is prone to a mistake every now and then.

