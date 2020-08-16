FIFA 21 Future Stars: Declan Rice – Ratings, Potential, Ultimate Team, Career Mode & more

One of England’s top young players, will EA give the West Ham youngster’s ratings a boost?

Already an England regular, will Declan Rice receive an upgrade to his ratings on FIFA 21?

Check out below what we think Rice will be rated on Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

Rating – 80 OVR

A 78 OVR on FIFA 20, we expect this to rise to 80 on FIFA 21.

ACCEPTABLE IN THE 80s! Will Rice’s rating increase on FIFA 21

At just 21 years old, Declan Rice played every minute of West Ham’s Premier League campaign this season.

Despite a difficult season for the Irons, Rice was consistently one of their standout players.

More capable with the ball then he is given credit for, Rice is a wanted man in this summer transfer window!

Potential – 88 OVR

With an 86 potential on FIFA 20 Career Mode, this will surely rise along with his overall on FIFA 21.

Rice is tipped for big things in his career, so watch this space.

Ultimate Team

With such a wealth of midfield options in the Premier League, Rice’s basic card is unlikely to be a major part of your plans on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

However, after such an influential season in East London, Rice could receive numerous special cards.

The most likely is a Future Stars card!

BEST MATES! Will Rice receive a Future Stars card similar to childhood friend Mason Mount

This could be rated 88 OVR, the same as fellow England midfielder Mason Mount received on FUT 20.

Career Mode

Where will Rice begin FIFA 21 Career Mode?

West Ham fans will certainly hope he stays, although Chelsea are heavily linked with a move for the young midfielder.

With Career Mode’s new training features, you will be able to shape Rice into the player you want him to be!

Whether Rice transitions into a centre back as predicted or continues his form in central midfield will be down to you.

