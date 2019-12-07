FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: The Best 80k Squad - Coutinho, Sancho, Brandt & more

Looking for a new team? Sick of the old set-up and want to try something different? We've built you an Ultimate Team that will deliver the results you need, all for the bargain price of 90k.

We recruit all but one of the line-up directly from the Bundesliga, so you can guarantee it’s a solid, well oiled team. Let’s see how it looks.

Formation

We set up the squad in a 4-3-3 (5) formation, with a holding CDM, and a deep-lying centre forward.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 88)

Age: 33

Position: GK

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Best stats: 87 diving, 91 kicking, 87 reflexes

Cost: 35,500 PS4 / 34,500 Xbox One

Not much needs to be said about this man. When it comes to goalkeepers in world football, Manuel Neuer has been at the top of the list for nearly a decade. Since making the move from Schalke to Munich in 2011 he has racked up nearly 250 appearances for the club, and nearly 100 for his country.

Neuer is a great option between the sticks in FUT. He is tall, which always helps in this position, and has incredible reflexes, finding his way to almost anything that comes his way. Keep him on basic and enjoy one of the best keepers in the game.

Jerome Boateng (OVR 84)

Age: 31

Position: CB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Best stats: 82 reactions, 91 strength, 84 composure

Cost: 6,900 PS4 / 6,700 Xbox One

Boating joined Munich from Manchester City in 2011 for a fee of 13.5 million euros. Since then he’s played over 180 games for the German giants, banging in a few goals a long the way.

Boateng is a solid centre back in FIFA Ultimate Team. He is just one of those players that wins everything. Not the fastest by any means, Boateng makes up for what he lacks in pace, with power, composure and interceptions. Boost his pace with an Anchor, and sweep everything up that comes at you.

Jonathan Tah (OVR 83)

Age: 23

Position: CB

Club: Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Country: Germany

Best stats: 93 strength, 81 reactions, 87 standing tackle

Cost: 5,000 PS4 / 5,200 Xbox One

Jonathan Tah has played over 150 games for Leverkusen, Hamburger SV, and his national team Germany. It’s easy to forget he’s only 23 years old.

Tah is a great card. 71 pace means he’s nippy on his feet, and with a staggering 93 strength, 87 standing tackle and 81 reactions he can stop almost anything. Boost his card with a Shadow and Tah’s pace will increase to 83 and his defence to 92.

Nico Schulz (OVR 82)

Age: 26

Position: LWB

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Germany

Best stats: 90 pace, 83 dribbling, 81 reactions

Cost: 1,800 PS4 / 2,000 Xbox One

Nico Schulz signed for Dortmund in 2019. Deployed as both a wide midfielder and full back, he is a versatile left sided player that is breaking into the German national side.

In our side Schulz will be a left back, although we will allow him to attack by setting his custom tactics to Join The Attack. With 90 sprint speed, 83 dribbling and 84 crossing, he is more than capable of joining the attack. Kit him out with a Sentinel chemistry style and boost his defending and physical stats to 85 and 83.

Lukasz Piszczek (OVR 81)

Age: 34

Position: RB

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Poland

Best stats: 83 interceptions, 82 defensive awareness, 83 standing tackle

Cost: 1,300 PS4 / 1,500 Xbox One

Piszczek is a veteran at Borussia Dortmund, having appeared for The Black and Yellows over 234 times in his nine (plus) years at the club. A more conservative full back than Schulz, Piszczek is no less effective.

Deployed as an old-school full back, to compensate for Schulz’s attacking runs, we won’t be sending Piszczek forward. But with 82 reactions, 82 composure and 83 standing tackle, this card still offers a lot in our defence. With a Shadow chemistry style we boost his pace to 89 and his defence to 90.

If you have Piszczek's Flashback SBC card, even better.

Julian Brandt (OVR 84)

Age: 23

Position: CAM

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Germany

Best stats: 86 sprint speed, 86 dribbling, 86 short passing

Cost: 5,700 PS4 / 5,500 Xbox One

Despite being only 23, Brandt played over 164 times for his former club Bayer Leverkusen, before signing for Borussia Dortmund in the summer in a five-year deal reported to be worth 25 million euros.

Taking up the left CM position in our 4-3-3 formation, Brandt will be one of two attacking midfielders we make use of. 82 pace, 86 ball control, 86 dribbling and 81 shot power make him perfectly equipped to take on the role. Equip this card with a Maestro and boost his shooting, passing and dribbling.

Emre Can (OVR 81)

Age: 25

Position: CM

Club: Piemonte Calcio

Country: Germany

Best stats: 87 stamina, 83 ball control, 83 short passing

Cost: 2,000 PS4 / 2,200 Xbox One

Since making the move from Liverpool to Juventus in 2018, Emre Can has never quite been able to recapture the form he enjoyed at Anfield, playing only 34 games at Juventus.

His FUT card however, is a solid choice at CDM. With 87 stamina he will literally run all day, whilst his 83 strength, 86 aggression and 82 standing tackle stats ensure he will stop anything that comes his way. Pop an Anchor chemistry style on this card and boost his pace to 75, defending to 90, and physical to 89.

Leon Goretzka (OVR 84)

Age: 24

Position: CM

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Best stats: 84 short passing, 86 stamina, 84 acceleration

Cost: 5,500 PS4 / 5,900 Xbox One

Goretzka is fast becoming one of the best midfielders in Europe, having made a habit of scoring from midfield at the very highest level, for both his club Bayern Munich, and his national side Germany.

If you’ve played FUT over the past few years, you’ll know who Goretzka is, having had incredible cards in both FIFA 18 and FIFA 19.

With very well rounded stats, Goretzka can contribute both defensively and offensively. Being 6’2” means he has a physical presence too, and when you combine that with 86 stamina, 81 dribbling, 84 short passing and 84 acceleration, it’s easy to see why he is one of the most effective cards in the game.

Phillippe Coutinho (OVR 86)

Age: 27

Position: LW

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 92 agility, 93 balance, 90 curve

Cost: 17,500 PS4 / 18,750 Xbox One

Another player who switched the Premier League for pastures new, having moved from Liverpool to Barcelona, then on to Bayern Munich in August 2019. If rumours are true however, we might be seeing him in the Premier League again, sooner rather than later…

For now we’ll settle for him being in our new FUT squad, taking up the LW position. His incredible 92 agility, 93 balance, and 91 ball control means he is one of the most fluid attacking players in the game, and with 84 positioning, 82 shot power, 88 long shots, and 86 vision, he is one of the deadliest too. Boost his stats with a Hunter chemistry style and see his pace rise to 89, and his shooting jump to 86.

Mario Gotze (OVR 82)

Age: 27

Position: CF

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Germany

Best stats: 90 ball control, 85 dribbling, 86 volleys

Cost: 900 PS4 / 800 Xbox One

Despite having enjoyed two spells at Borussia Dortmund, and a period at Bayern Munich, Mario Gotze will be perhaps most remembered for his World Cup winning goal against Argentina in Brazil, in the summer of 2014.

Gotze is super under rated in FUT, having only an 82 rated gold card. Don’t let this fool you though, this card is excellent. Playing as a CF means he will act as provider more than recipient in our team, and with 88 short passing and 87 vision, he’s more than up to the task.

Apply a Maestro chemistry card to him and boost his shooting to 82, his passing to 90, and his dribbling to an unstoppable 94.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 84)

Age: 19

Position: RM

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: England

Best stats: 91 agility, 90 balance, 92 dribbling

Cost: 5,500 PS4 / 6,000 Xbox One

Considering the level he is already playing at, for both club and country, it’s easy to forget Jadon Sancho is only 19 years of age. Runner-up in the prestigious Golden Boy award, Sancho’s future is brighter than any.

Sancho’s card is great, and for this price range, we can’t think of many better. 91 agility and 90 balance mean he will weave in and out of defences for fun, and with 92 dribbling, 88 ball control, combined with five star skills he’s a lot of fun to use. Boost his shooting and passing with a Deadeye, and say hello to your new attacking threat.

The Full Lineup

GERMAN EFFICIENCY: Our new team is made up of a combination of Bundesliga and German players.

The almost full German / Bundesliga line-up makes it easy to make changes without affecting chemistry, so if there’s an untradeable player in your club you want to get involved, switch things up and see how you get on!

We set both LW and RW to Cut Inside, allowing them to add to our attack as strikers, as well as wide players. We set our CDM, RB to Stay Back While Attacking, our LB to Join The Attack, and we leave everything else as default.

And that’s the team. Build this side and feel comfortable taking it into both Weekend League, and Division Rivals. Despite only being 84 rated, it’s an incredibly strong and versatile team offering the option to switch between multiple formations and shapes.

However, to succeed in Ultimate Team, it's vital you set up in the right formation, as well as sign the right players.

With so many formations to choose from, setting up your team in FIFA 20 can seem a little overwhelming.

However, there are more than a handful of easy-to-learn tactics that will help you get the most out of your team in EA’s new game.

Follow this link for a run-through of the seven best formations that FIFA 20 has to offer.