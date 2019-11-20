FIFA 20: TOTW 10 Prediction (Ultimate Team of the Week 10) - Ronaldo, Hazard, Kane & more

The final round of European qualifying gave us some outstanding individual performances, including hat-tricks for Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Serge Gnabry.

Each week, EA select a squad of 23 of the best performing players from the past seven days and give them in-form (IF) cards which have increased ratings.

Any player included in the

TOTW that also has a One to Watch (OTW) card will also be boosted and their overall

(OVR) will stay their latest IF card rating.

These players form the TOTW which is available to challenge for coins on FIFA Ultimate Team. They are also available in packs and on the transfer market, so look out for them!

We have a look at the top contenders from this week's action.

Rui Patricio (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Two clean sheets in two games saw Portugal qualify for the

summer’s tournament without a hiccup. Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio has played

every minute of their qualifying campaign, keeping four clean sheets in total along

the way.

Patricio could see his OVR rise to 85 this week. His basic

83 rated card is available for 3,600 coins on PS4 and 2,900 on Xbox One.

Matthias Ginter (OVR 81 – IF 84)

German defender Matthias Ginter opened the scoring in his side’s 4-0 win over Belarus. The 'Gladbach centre back diverted Serge Gnabry’s cross with a delightful backheel to score one of the goals of the round.

An IF card with 84 overall awaits Ginter should he be selected

in TOTW 10. Ginter’s basic card is worth 1,900 coins on PS4 and 2,000 on Xbox

One.

Francesco Acerbi (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Francesco Acerbi scored his first international goal as Italy saw off Bosnia 3-0. The 31-year-old helped the Azzuri keep a clean sheet for the third consecutive match and will be going into next summer's championships as one of the favourites.

Acerbi is available for 3,500 coins on both consoles. An IF

card should see the Italian’s overall rise to 85.

Raphael Varane (OVR 85 – IF 87)

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane captained his side in their 2-1 win over Moldova, scoring the equaliser as the World Champions came from behind. Despite not scoring as regularly as expected, the French will still be the team to beat next summer.

World Cup winner Varane costs a whopping 192,000 coins on PS4 and 149,000 Xbox One. An IF card in TOTW 10 could have an overall of 87.

Gerard Moreno (OVR 81 – SIF 85)

Villareal forward Gerard Moreno opened his international account with a goal against Malta, and set up a further three for his teammates. Moreno operated from the right-hand side of a front three that exposed Malta time and time again as they eased to a 7-0 win.

Gerard Moreno’s second IF card of the season would be rated

85 OVR and likely to be RW instead of his usual ST. His basic card is valued at

1,200 coins on PS4 and just 800 coins on Xbox One. His 84 OVR IF card can be

bought for around 15,000 coins on either console.

Christian Eriksen (OVR 88 – IF 89)

Spurs magician Christian Eriksen bagged a brace and took his personal tally to five goals in the qualifiers. Denmark are unbeaten so far and have just the Republic Ireland to play with qualification in their own hands. Eriksen will be the key man again as he makes Denmark tick.

Eriksen is available on the FUT Transfer Market for 41,000

coins on PS4 and 44,000 on Xbox One. An IF card this week could be rated 89 OVR.

Toni Kroos (OVR 88 – IF 89)

Toni Kroos inspired Germany to a comfortable 4-0 win over Belarus.

The Real Madrid maestro scored twice and created one more in a close to perfect

all-round performance. The brace made it 15 international goals for Kroos and

Germany will look to seal top spot in Group C with one game remaining.

A first IF card of the season could see Kroos rated 89. His

basic 88 OVR card can be bought for under 20,000 coins and his 90 OVR rated

Ultimate Scream card is worth 280,000 coins on PS4 and 270,000 on Xbox One.

Eden Hazard (OVR 91 – IF 92)

Belgian captain Eden Hazard scored twice and assisted his brother Thorgan as the Red Devils extended their nine-game winning streak with a 4-1 win over Russia. The Real Madrid superstar is yet to find his best form in the Spanish capital; however, he is on fire for the national team providing at least one goal or assist in each qualifier so far.

A place in TOTW 10 would see Hazard’s OTW OVR rise to 92. His OTW card can be bought 1 million coins on PS4 and 940,000 on Xbox One. His basic 91 card is worth 359,000 on PS4 and 296,000 on Xbox One.

Harry Kane (OVR 89 – SIF 91)

Harry Kane made it 12 goals in eight qualifiers as he kept

up his record of at least one goal in each match so far. His hat-trick against

Montenegro and late strike in Kosovo should be enough to see him earn a second

IF card of the season.

The Spurs hitman can be bought for 25,000 coins on the FUT

Transfer Market. His first IF card is rated 90 OVR and is available for 83,000

coins on PS4 and 97,000 coins on Xbox One. A second IF card could be rated 91

OVR.

Teemu Pukki (OVR 77 – IF 82)

Norwich hero Teemu Pukki’s double fired Finland to their first major international tournament. Pukki’s brace and assist eased Finland past Liechtenstein and through to the European Championships. The striker’s form has seen him score nine goals in his last seven games for his country.

Just 450 coins is enough to buy Pukki on the transfer market. An IF card could be rated 82 this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 – IF 94)

Cristiano Ronaldo loves playing against Lithuania. The Portuguese forward took his tally to seven goals against the European minnows as his hat-trick blew them away. A goal against Luxembourg took Ronaldo’s goal haul to 11 for the qualifying campaign as he sets his sights on the international goal record.

Ronaldo could see an IF card with 94 OVR this week. His basic card is worth a huge 1.4 million coins on PS4 and 1.2 million on Xbox One.

RealSport’s FUT 20 TOTW 10 Prediction

