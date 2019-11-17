FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: The Best 40k Squad - Sancho, Militao, Williams & more

With the state of the current FUT market, 40,000 coins will go a lot further than you think.

With SBCs and promotions like Road To The Final coming thick and fast, the gold player market in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team has settled, meaning players prices have dropped to a more affordable range.

We've put you together a 40,000 coins squad that has pace, strength and flair, with players like Jadon Sancho, Eder Militao and Kevin Mbabu.

Formation

We set up in the 4-3-3 (3) formation with 2 CDMs and a CM. A pretty standard formation, but we've added a bit of a twist - keep reading to find out what...

Alphonse Areola (OVR 82)

Age: 26

Position: GK

Club: Real Madrid

Country: France

Best stats: 85 diving, 84 reflexes, 80 kicking

Cost: 1,400 PS4 / 1,500 Xbox One

Alphonse Areola recently signed for Real Madrid, on loan from French giants PSG. Because of this, he has two cards in the game, but for this squad we opt for his Real Madrid version.

A top goalkeeper, Areola has stats in all the right places. For 1,500 coins, a real bargain. Keep him on a Basic chemistry style for the best results.

Eder Militao (OVR 81)

Age: 21

Position: CB

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 80 sprint speed, 88 stamina, 81 reactions

Cost: 6,600 PS4 / 7,700 Xbox One

The Brazilian defender signed for Real Madrid from Porto in the summer, and has yet to fully break into the squad at the Bernabeu. Despite this, Eder Militao is probably the best CB in the game for his price, with stats that are arguably ‘Icon level’.

80 sprint speed speaks for itself, and with 88 stamina he will keep going until the final whistle. Use a Shadow or Anchor chemistry style to boost his pace, and you’ll never want to use another centre back again!

Manuel Akanji (OVR 83)

Age: 24

Position: CB

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Switzerland

Best stats: 85 sprint speed, 84 strength, 80 composure

Cost: 3,100 PS4 / 4,000 Xbox One

Manuel Akanji signed for Dortmund during the January 2018 transfer window, for a reported 18 million euros. Since then he has shone in the Bundesliga.

His FUT card is as equally ‘shiny’. 85 sprint speed is simply incredible for a card of his price, and with 84 strength and 80 composure, he wins most challenges. Give him an Anchor chemistry card and boost his stats to the moon.

Considering he was 30,000 coins this time last month, his current price is an absolute bargain.

Junior Firpo (OVR 79)

Age: 23

Position: LB

Club: FC Barcelona

Country: Spain

Best stats: 85 pace, 81 crossing, 81 stamina

Cost: 800 PS4 / 950 Xbox One

Junior Firpo burst onto the scene in the summer after signing for Barcelona from Real Betis in a deal in excess of 30 million euros. And what a player he is turning out to be.

Firpo’s FUT card lives up to expectation too, with 85 pace, and 81 stamina, you can run him up and down the wing all day long. Give him an Anchor chemistry style and boost his pace to 90, his defence to 84, and his physical to 81. For only 800 coins, he's an obvious choice.

Kevin Mbabu (OVR 77)

Age: 24

Position: RB

Club: Wolfsburg

Country: Swizerland

Best stats: 90 acceleration, 92 sprint speed, 91 stamina

Cost: 1,700 PS4 / 2,100 Xbox One

We call upon the talents of Wolfsburg’s Kevin Mbabu at right back, and it’s easy to see why he makes the team. He is fast, strong and has incredible stamina.

His regular Gold card is currently worth 2,000 coins, but if you have a few hours you can unlock his Road To The Final card via the Objectives hub - this gives you an 81 rated live version essentially for free. Definitely worth the effort for a card this good.

Arturo Vidal (OVR 84)

Age: 32

Position: CDM

Club: FC Barcelona

Country: Chile

Best stats: 93 aggression, 86 stamina, 87 standing tackle

Cost: 3,600 PS4 / 4,600 Xbox One

Everyone knows what Arturo Vidal is all about. A proper, old fashioned defensive midfielder, who loves a tackle.

His FUT card is no different, and is easily one of the best players in his position, with 85 defending, 86 physical, and 80 passing. Give him a Shadow chemistry style and boost his pace and defending to 80 and 93, then set him to Stay Back While Attacking and tackle, tackle, tackle!

Axel Witsel (OVR 82)

Age: 30

Position: CDM

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Belgium

Best stats: 92 composure, 85 standing tackle, 80 vision

Cost: 5,900 PS4 / 7,500 Xbox One

Axel Witsel partners Vidal as our second defensive midfielder. After a season playing in China, you can now find the Belgian playing as Borussia Dortmund’s defensive rock in midfield.

His FUT card is quality. Four-star skills and a four-star weak foot is a bonus, but when you consider nearly all of his stat areas are 80+ rated, 7000 coins is a total steal. For best results, stick an Engine chemistry style on him and you’ve got yourself the poor man’s Ruud Gullit.

Inaki Williams (OVR 82)

Age: 25

Position: ST

Club: Athletic Bilbao

Country: Spain

Best stats: 94 pace, 85 strength, 84 positioning

Cost: 1,800 PS4 / 1,700 Xbox One

If you watch the La Liga, you know who Inaki Williams is. The young Bilbao striker has played nearly 200 games in the top tier of Spanish football, and he’s only 25.

His FUT card is nuts. It’s almost as if his stats are a lie. He scores for fun, even against the toughest opposition. Usually deployed as a striker, in our new squad we actually play him in the CAM/CF role, behind the striker.

Give him a Hawk chemistry style and boost his pace to 99, his shooting to 86, and most importantly his physical to 87. Currently 1,800 coins, down from 28,000 coins.

Rodrigo (OVR 83)

Age: 28

Position: ST

Club: Valencia CF

Country: Spain

Best stats: 91 sprint speed, 80 short passing, 81 agility

Cost: 1,900 PS4 / 2,300 Xbox One

Valencia's forward man Rodrigo leads the line for us, and when you look at his stats, it’s clear to see why.

His 90 pace is unusual for a player with his height, and his 81 dribbling and 80 shooting mean he is a perfect foil for Inaki Williams at CAM. Give him a Deadeye chemistry style and boost his shooting to 90 and his passing to 81 - then, wreak havoc on opposition defences.

Gonzalo Guedes (OVR 83)

Age: 22

Position: LM

Club: Valencia CF

Country: Portugal

Best stats: 91 acceleration, 90 sprint speed, 86 dribbling

Cost: 2,700 PS4 / 2,700 Xbox One

Another Valencia player, Gonzalo Guedes, takes up our left wing position beside his team mate, Rodrigo.

Often overlooked in this position, Guedes offers us pace, dribbling, shooting, and decent physical stats. Boost his card with a Sniper chemistry style, and you’ve got yourself an 87 rated left winger with pace to burn. For only 3,000 coins it just makes sense.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 84)

Age: 19

Position: RM

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: England

Best stats: 91 agility, 90 balance, 89 acceleration

Cost: 5,300 PS4 / 7,300 Xbox One

Jadon Sancho is an enigma. After shrugging off Manchester City to ply his trade in the Bundesliga with Dortmund, he has continued to improve overseas.

Some may argue even his 84 rated FUT card does not do him justice, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a great card. 88 pace means he’s lightning fast, and with 90 dribbling and 5 star skills, this card is a lot of fun to use. Boost his shooting and passing with a Deadeye chemistry style, and enjoy!

The Full Lineup

There it is. The Best 40k Team on FUT.

You may notice our CM is actually a striker, in Inaki Williams, but that’s okay, that’s the idea. By setting his custom tactics to Get Forward, we ensure he plays as more of a CAM/CF.

We leave Rodrigo’s instructions as they are, and make sure both LW and RW are set to Stay Forward and Cut Inside.

As always, we set our LB, RB and our two CDMs to Stay Back While Attacking. You'll need position modifiers for both wingers, Williams and Vidal.

This squad is a lot of fun to play with, as it gives us pace, power and a lot of dribbling skill. Set up in a 4-3-3 (3) formation, it can easily be changed to a flat 4-4-2 with Inaki Williams playing up front.

Give it a go and see how it works for you. For 40,000 coins, you can’t go wrong!

