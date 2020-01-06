FIFA 20: TOTY (Ultimate Team of the Year) prediction - Messi, Mane & more

The FIFA 20 Team of the Year builds excitement for some of the best cards in FIFA Ultimate Team.

With 55 players in the running to be on the superteam of 2019, it is no easy task for the FIFA community to pick their 11.

The TOTY players will be in a 4-3-3 formation, with players falling into the goalkeeper, defence, midfielder, attacking position categories.

RealSport predicts the final 11 for FIFA 20’s Team of the Year, arriving on Monday 6th January, 2020.

Alisson (OVR 89 – TOTY 94)

Awarded the goalkeeper of the year award during France Football’s Ballon d’Or ceremony, it would be a surprise for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to not claim the spot in the FUT 20 Team of the Year. The Brazilian won both the Champions League and Copa America last season and picked up the most clean sheets in the Premier League.

Alisson’s 89 overall could rise to around 94, with his base

card worth 44,000 coins on PS4 and 43,000 on Xbox One. His 89 Champions League

item costs 45,000 on PS4 and 50,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 90)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 83 – TOTY 92)

Now the most valuable full back in the world, Trent Alexander-Arnold was catapulted into a world class right back last season. The Liverpool defender was instrumental in the Champions League, assisting two goals in the 4-0 semi-final second leg comeback against Barcelona, and notched 12 assists during the Premier League season.

Trent’s 83 overall is likely to improve to a 92 overall if

he makes the TOTY, with his base card priced at 4,700 coins on PS4 and 5,500 on

Xbox One. An 85 in-form from TOTW 2 will set you back 140,000 on PS4 and

163,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Joshua Kimmich (OVR 86)

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90 – TOTY 98)

The first name on the teamsheet for many, Virgil van Dijk was

named the PFA Player of the Year for his performances in the Premier League and

Champions League. He also led the Dutch national team to the UEFA Nations League

final, with his year seeing him finish second in the running for the Ballon d’Or.

VVD’s base card costs 550,000 coins on PS4 and 510,000, with

a 91 in-form from TOTW 12 priced at 818,000 on PS4 and 750,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Marquinhos (OVR 86)

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85 – TOTY 92)

Van Dijk’s partner at the back for the Netherlands, Matthijs

de Ligt captained Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals last season, aged

just 19. He then made the £77 million summer switch to Juventus, playing 16 games

so far this season.

De Ligt’s 85 overall should rise to around 92, with his base

card costing 11,000 coins on PS4 and 12,000 on Xbox One. An 86 in-form for the Piemonte

man is worth 52,000 on PS4 and 53,000 on Xbox One, and his Ones to Watch item comes

in at 60,000 on PS4 and 65,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)

Andrew Robertson (OVR 85 – TOTY 92)

A fourth Liverpool player, Andrew Robertson has been putting

the yards in down the left flank for the Reds. The Scotland captain picked up

13 assists last season, with a further five so far this year.

Robertson’s 85 overall could rise to 92, with his base card

priced at 35,000 coins on both consoles. An 86 in-form costs 250,000 on PS4 and

250,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Jordi Alba (OVR 87)

Fabinho (OVR 85 – TOTY 92)

As much as Virgil van Dijk has revolutionised Liverpool’s defence, a lot of the credit must go to Fabinho in front of the back four. The Brazilian provides security in midfield and composure on the ball, missing just two matches after he established himself in Jurgen Klopp’s side in October.

Fabinho’s 85 overall looks set to improve to 92 for the TOTY, with his base card priced at 17,000 coins on PS4 and 21,000 on Xbox One. An 86 in-form from 196,000 on PS4 and 201,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: N’Golo Kante (OVR 89)

Frenkie de Jong (OVR 85 – TOTY 92)

Another man who made the switch following Ajax’s successful campaign,

Frenkie de Jong has gone straight into the fold at Barcelona. The Dutch international

moved to the Nou Camp for £68 million and has featured in every single game for

the club this season.

De Jong’s 85 overall could improve to around a 92 rating for

the TOTY, with his base card costing 20,000 coins on PS4 and 14,000 on Xbox One.

An 86 in-form from TOTW 1 costs 278,000 on PS4 and 206,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Jadon Sancho (OVR 84)

Marco Reus (OVR 88 – TOTY 92)

Borussia Dortmund came within touching distance of the

Bundesliga title last season, thanks to Marco Reus re-finding his form. The

German scored 21 goals and added 13 assists last season, captaining BVB to

second in the table.

Reus’ 88 overall could rise to a 92 TOTY item if selected,

with his base card costing 87,000 coins on PS and 79,000 on Xbox One. An 89 CF

in-form costs 423,000 on PS4 and 400,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Marco Verratti (OVR 86)

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – TOTY 98)

There’s no leaving this guy out. Lionel Messi scored 51 goals in 50 games last term, with Barcelona taking home yet another La Liga title. With no Champions League title since 2015, can the magical Messi lead them to European success this season after taking home the Ballon d’Or.

Messi’s TOTY card should see him rise to 98, with his base

item worth 1.3 million on PS4 and 1.1 million on Xbox One. A 95 in-form from

TOTW 9 costs 1.6 million on PS4 and 1.4 million on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Mohamed Salah (OVR 90)

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 89 – TOTY 95)

There’s plenty of competition in the striker role, but

Kylian Mbappe gets the nod due to ow good his TOTY card would be if selected. The

Frenchman netted 39 goals last term, along with 17 assists, as PSG dominated

Ligue 1.

Mbappe’s 89 overall should rise to 95, with his base card costing

880,000 coins on PS4 and 762,000 on Xbox One. A 90-rated left wing in-form is

priced at 969,000 on PS4 and 821,000 on Xbox One, a 91 rated Champions League

TOTGS card will set you back 2.3 million on PS4 and 2.2 million on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89)

Sadio Mane (OVR 88 – TOTY 96)

Last and by no means least is Sadio Mane, with the Senegalese now Liverpool’s main man. The left winger scored 26 goals last term and could beat that with 13 so far this season.

Mane’s 88 overall could rise to around 96, with his base

card costing 268,000 coins on PS4 and 224,000 on Xbox One. A 90-rated LM in-form

costs 737,000 on PS4 and 668,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Raheem Sterling (OVR 88)